Kamla: I don't sell panic buttons

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is not in the business of selling panic buttons, she made clear to Newsday via WhatsApp on August 15.

"DEFINITELY Not!!!!" was the PM's response when asked about the opposition asking if she has any pecuniary interest in the sale of panic buttons and firearms by way of being linked to private retailers and firearm dealers respectively.

It all began at a recent UNC consultation on the government's proposed stand your ground laws hosted by Persad-Bissessar in her Siparia constituency.

She revealed her home has an installed panic button and she advised listeners to do likewise, as an anti-crime measure, along with CCTV cameras.

Opposition chief whip Marvin Gonzales was contacted by Newsday for a response to the PM's remarks.

The Arouca/Lopinot MP asked if Persad-Bissessar has a friendly relationship with a south Trinidad firearm dealer.

He added, “Also, whether business people and UNC financiers who trade in panic alarms and CCTV cameras, whether she is now their official sales woman.

“She should come clean and declare whether she has an interest in the sale of these commodities under the guise of her crime plan.”