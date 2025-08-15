Kalypso event set to re-launch the sound of Trinidad and Tobago

Nailah Blackman - Lincoln Holder

Calypso was among the earliest genres of music recorded in English in the Western Hemisphere. It pioneered and combined sophisticated rhyming patterns, narrative song structures and topical lyrics – all unique traits which distinguished it from contemporaneous genres like blues and vaudeville in the late 19th century. Calypso's influence would later permeate global music, inspire and influence many genres and cultures: from reggae to soca to hip-hop and more.

On September 7 at Pubelo El Pao Estate in Santa Cruz, producer, songwriter and musical visionary, Kitwana Israel will officially launch the soundscape for a re-imagined, modern version of calypso, said a media release.

Created and meticulously crafted by Israel and Advokit Productions over a number of years, this sound will now known and rebranded as Kalypso.

"The time for us to claim our sound and officially register our brand is long overdue," said Israel. "I am just doing my part to help us fulfill our collective destiny and I hope that the industry leaders and practitioners will follow and make their contributions in a timely fashion, so that we can represent as a collective force and a unified culture ready for industry."

With its first recordings happening later in 1912 and 1914, calypso music began as a way for slaves to passively resist their masters through song and music. Shared willingly up the archipelago and throughout the first world nations, this rapidly-evolving oral tradition was both infectious and compelling, and was quickly adopted and adapted in a variety of ways by numerous creatives across the Caribbean region and around the globe, the release said.

"When we trace the lineage from then to now, we can see clearly the influence that calypso has had on the music industry," Israel said, "but yet, the genre is nowhere to be found on the current charts, online or the DSPs and even here in its homeland, it has been neglected and sidelined for a good few decades, while its descendants have grown and matured and continue to dominate the soundscape."

Apart from the sound of Kalypso, this event will also present the look, style and fashion image of Kalypso. The theme of the night is Black Dandyism, a statement that goes beyond a dress code and represents a visual celebration of identity and resistance. From its inception, Kalypso evolved through dance and came with a clear look and feel, not just a sound. The fashion showcase will reflect this vision via a cast of some of the most respected designers in the nation/region: Ecliff Elie is captivated by the theme and ready to push creative limits. Christian Boucaud makes her long-awaited return to the runway with a brand new collection, her first since the pandemic. Ryan Chan, known for his bold creative energy, is also on the fashion forward cast and excited to bring his take on the Kalypso theme. Naballah Chi, fresh off her win at the First Citizens Banking in Style show, will also be featured, along with Aaron Moneer, who has been commanding runways from the Caribbean to Paris. And this is just the beginning...

Dubbed: Kalypso – The Luxe Launch: A Cultural Renaissance in Black, Gold and Global Sound and produced by ET&T Magazine, Overtime Media, Advokit Productions and Pixel Perfect Media, Kalypso is an event of historical proportions and definitely not your average fete, concert or fashion show.

Israel in the release said, "This is the launch of a bold new sound designed to restore one of the first established genres of music to its former glory.

"Rooted in calypso, but evolved and updated for today’s global stage, this sound is built on rhythm, storytelling and reinvention. It gives Caribbean culture a new voice while honouring its roots..."

As Carnival 2026 approaches, Kalypso sets the tone for a scintillating season that blends music, fashion and majestic moments of elevated energy.

Tickets are limited and available from committee members, islandetickets.com and at all Cache stores nationwide.

