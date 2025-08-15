Jr Pan Am haul now seven bronze; Wallace, James earn cycling medals

TT cyclist Makaira Wallace. - Photo courtesy Makaira Wallace's Instagram account

TRINIDAD and Tobago cyclists Makaira Wallace and Danell James pedalled to two more Junior Pan American Games bronze medals in the women and men’s keirin events respectively when action continued at the Velodrome in Ascuncion, Paraguay, on August 15.

TT had two shots at gold in the medal race as both Wallace and compatriot Phoebe Sandy put on powerful showings in the opening heats, to each seal a spot in the final.

However, against Colombians Stefany Cuadrado and Mirianis Salazar and Venezuelans Jalymar Rodriguez and Carliany Martinez in the podium race, Wallace had to dig deep to grab the bronze while Sandy rode well, but settled for fifth overall.

Copping gold and silver were the Colombian pair of Cuadrado and Salazar respectively.

Additionally, this was Wallace’s second medal at the Games having teamed up with Sandy and Kyra Williams to also snare bronze in the women’s team sprint.

In the earlier round, Wallace (12.219 seconds) qualified second fastest in heat one while Sandy (13.659) was third fastest in heat two; with the top three from each heat advancing to the final.

Similarly, in the men’s keirin, both James and countryman Ryan D’Abreau qualified for the medal race, with the former battling to third place and the latter finishing just outside the medals in fourth. Winning gold was Colombian Nicolas Olivera while Argentinian Matais Murillo took silver.

In the opening round, D’Abreau was third fastest in heat one while James topped the field in heat two.

Altogether, TT now have seven bronze medals at the regional meet.

TT's medal count:

Seven Bronze medals

– Men's 4x100-metre freestyle (Zachary Anthony, Nikoli Blackman, Johann-Matthew Matamoro, Zarek Wilson)

– Men's cycling team sprint (Ryan D'Abreau, Danell James, Jelani Nedd)

– Women's cycling team sprint (Phoebe Sandy, Makaira Wallace and Kyra Williams)

– Nikoli Blackman (men's 50m freestyle)

– Makaira Wallace (women's individual sprint cycling)

– Makaira Wallace (women's keirin)

– Danell James (men's keirin)