Gonzales: Is Prime Minister selling panic buttons?

Marvin Gonzales -

OPPOSITION chief whip Marvin Gonzales asked whether Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has a pecuniary interest in the sale of panic buttons, as he reacted to her call for home-owners to install the emergency devices in their houses as an anti-crime measure.

The Arouca/Lopinot MP spoke to Newsday on August 15, after Persad-Bissessar had recommended the installation of panic buttons and CCTV cameras as she spoke to listeners at a stand-your-ground consultation in her Siparia constituency.

He asked if the PM was associated with an unnamed firearms dealer.

Gonzales said, "The Prime Minister must come clean and tell the country whether any particular friendly relationship with a firearm dealer in south Trinidad is driving the stand-your-ground legislation and the attempt at revamping the FUL (firearm users licence) approval process.

"Also, whether business people and UNC financiers who trade in panic alarms and CCTV cameras, whether she is now their official sales woman.

"She should come clean and declare whether she has an interest in the sale of these commodities under the guise of her crime plan."

Newsday sent Gonzales' concerns to Persad-Bissessar but got no reply up to the time of publishing.