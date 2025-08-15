DPP discontinues attempted murder case against New Grant woman

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

THREE criminal charges, including one for the attempted murder of her 13-year-old relative in 2023, against a New Grant woman have been discontinued in the High Court.

The case against Hema Manbodhsingh was called on August 15 before Master Rhea Libert at the South B Court.

The court was informed that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had entered a nolle prosequi, meaning the state would no longer be pursuing the matter.

A nolle prosequi can be filed for various reasons, including insufficient evidence or new information that supports the accused's innocence.

Manbodhsingh was represented by defence attorney Subhas Panday.

The charges stemmed from a domestic incident at the family's home on March 16, 2023, when the child allegedly ate a meal that contained a poisonous substance.

The woman had been charged with attempting to murder the boy, exposing him in a manner likely to cause injury to his physical and mental health and unlawfully and maliciously administering a poisonous substance to the child, thereby endangering his life.

The charges were laid by PC Mohess of the Princes Town Police Station.

When the matter was first brought before a magistrate at the Princes Town courthouse, Manbodhsingh was denied bail and remanded into police custody.

She was later granted bail in the sum of $250,000, with strict conditions, including no communication or contact with the child, pending the outcome of the case.

The child was also removed from the household and has been staying with other relatives in another area.