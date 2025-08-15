Diego businessman held for $20m in cocaine, ganja

- File photo

A Diego Martin businessman has been arrested after police allegedly found more than $20 million worth of drugs at his businessplace and home.

Around 6.20pm, Northern Division Task Force Officers received information of a car in the Port of Spain area transporting drugs.

They went to Chancery Lane where they intercepted a red Honda Vezel driven by a 39-year-old.

Police searched the car and found nothing illegal. However, they extended their search to a car wash in Glencoe where they found a quantity of marijuana and cocaine in a locked room at the car wash.

Police then went to the man's house where they found more marijuana.

The drugs included 5.62 kg of pure cocaine worth an estimated $7.8 million and 157 packets of marijuana weighing 118 kg with an estimated street value of $13 million.