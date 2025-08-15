Declicious pies

Pies are delicious, especially when enjoyed piping hot, they make a great snack food and can be a light meal as well. - Wendy Rahamut

Remember when the pie men, (vendors) used to sell their home-made pies in straw handled baskets, which they would cover with a lily white cloth. They would usually walk the popular downtown areas around 10 am and be completely sold out one hour later.

Pies are still around but sold more specifically from brick and mortar shops. Then the most popular pies were potato, fish, beef and cheese, all encrusted in a bread dough-like pastry and deep fried. Tender, spicy and tasty.

Today you can get almost any type of filling, from gizzard to liver, chicken to pork, fish, crab, shrimp and many more.

you can even make them ahead of time and freeze them. Just take them out of the freezer the night before you'll need them and store them in the fridge. them up in the oven, dress them up with a little pepper or chutney if you wish and away you go.

Happy pie making!

Spicy caribbean fish pies

1 lb boneless fish fillets, steamed

salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp hot pepper sauce

½ tsp fresh lime juice

½ cup finely chopped mixed herbs, (parsley, thyme, chadon- beni, chives)

1 large potato, peeled, boiled and crushed

2 large cloves garlic, minced

oil for frying

Flake fish and remove bones, add all other ingredients and mix well, breadcrumbs, herbs, salt, peppers, mustard, lime juice and egg.

Taste and adjust seasoning

Dough

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

4 tbsp shortening

Make the dough by combining flour, with baking powder, salt and butter.

Add water to make a soft but pliable and non-sticky dough.

Knead into a ball and let rest.

Divide dough into 10 pieces, and roll each piece into a ball.

Rest for 5 minutes.

Roll each piece of dough into a 5 inch circle, place about 1-2 tablespoons of the filling

Onto the lower portion of the circle, and bring the upper portion over lower portion to cover in a half moon shape.

Seal and continue until all the dough and filling is used up.

Heat oil in a frying pan and shallow fry pies until golden brown.

Drain and serve.

Makes 10 pies.

Spinach and cheese pies

For the dough:

4½ cups all-purpose flour

1 pkg instant yeast or 1 tbsp

½ cup milk, at room temp

¾ cup water

⅓ cup sugar

⅓ cup butter, melted

1 tsp salt

For the filling:

3 tbsp olive oil or butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 lb fresh spinach, leaves only, washed and chopped

8 ozs feta cheese or 4 ozs cheddar cheese

1 egg, lightly beaten

½ hot pepper, seeded and chopped

¼ tsp grated nutmeg

salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup breadcrumbs

For the filling heat oil in a large skillet, add onions and garlic and pepper until fragrant.

Add spinach and cook until wilted.

Transfer spinach to a bowl and cool slightly.

Stir in crumbled cheese and eggs, seasonings and breadcrumbs.

For the dough:

In a mixer bowl combine 2 cups flour, and the yeast.

Add milk, water, butter, sugar and salt.

Add enough of the remaining flour as you can then turn onto a floured surface and knead to make a moderately stiff dough that is smooth and elastic about 6 to 8 minutes.

Place in a greased bowl and cover and rise until doubled. (45 minutes)

Punch down, divide in half and rest dough for 10 minutes.

Divide dough into 24 equal pieces.

Roll each piece into a 4 inch circle, place about one tablespoon of filing in the centre of the lower half.

Fold over and seal using a little water if necessary.

Place on a greased baking sheet.

Repeat until all dough and filling are used up.

Bake in a preheated 375F oven for 15 to 20 minutes until lightly browned.

Makes 24 turnovers.

Baked potato pies

1 recipe dough as per spinach pies, above.

Filling

1 pound potatoes, peeled and cut into quarters

salt to taste

1 small onion finely chopped

¼ cup finely chopped chive

2 tbs chopped chadon beni

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pimento pepper seeded and chopped

½ hot pepper , seeded and chopped (optional)

2 tsp ground roasted geera

pepper sauce to taste

salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ tbs vegetable oil

1 egg beaten

Make dough as per recipe for spinach pies above.

For the filling:

Meanwhile boil potatoes with a little salt until tender, when cooked, drain and crush well with a potato masher.

Heat ½ tbs oil in small frying pan, add onion, chive, pepper and chadon beni, and garlic, fry just for one minute and pour into mashed potato. Stir to combine.

Add, geera, and salt and ground black pepper.

Taste and adjust seasoning.

Punch down dough, divide in half and rest dough for 10 minutes.

Divide dough into 24 equal pieces.

Roll each piece into a 4 inch circle, place about one tablespoon of filling in the centre of the lower half.

Fold over and seal using a little water if necessary.

Place on a greased baking sheet. Brush with beaten egg.

Repeat until all dough and filling are used up.

Bake in a preheated 375F oven for 15 to 20 minutes until lightly browned.

Serve with chutney.

Makes 24

