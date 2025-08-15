CXC regional results slightly improve

CXC CEO Dr Wayne Wesley. -

CXC CEO Dr Wayne Wesley said 44 per cent of students who took the May/June 2025 CSEC examinations will leave school with five or more passes, including Mathematics and English.

He said this was an increase from 40 per cent in 2024.

He said this represents 19,122 candidates out of over 100,000 candidates from across the region.

Wesley made the statement during a ceremony to release results for the May-June 2025 examinations on August 15 at the John Gray High School, George Town, Cayman Islands.

He said this batch of students would have started high school in 2020 and were the true covid19 class.

The CXC student portal was opened at 1 pm on August 15 for students to access their results.