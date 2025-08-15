CIBC Caribbean's 2025 Walk for the Cure and 5K set for September 27

Robert Dumas, from left, chairman of the TT Cancer Society; Mahadeo Sebarath, head of country Trinidad CIBC; and Anthony Stoude, event director at the launch of the Walk for the Cure and 5K at CIBC Caribbean on Long Circular Road, Maraval, on August 15. - Faith Ayoung

The 14th edition of CIBC Caribbean's Walk for the Cure and 5K event will run off at the Queen's Park Savannah from 4 pm on September 27, with approximately 800 people expected to take part in the event which helps to raise cancer awareness. The 2025 edition of the event was launched at CIBC Caribbean on Long Circular Road, Maraval on August 15.

Held in collaboration with the TT Cancer Society, CIBC organisers said they are hopeful of surpassing the $100,000 figure which was donated to the TT Cancer Society for the 2024 event. With September observed as prostate cancer awareness month, TT Cancer Society chairman Robert Dumas said this year's event provides the perfect platform to not only raise awareness, but to encourage more men to get screened.

"Every dollar counts. Every year, getting over 100,000 of those dollars certainly go a long way (in the cancer fight)," Dumas said.

"We're seeing a rise in cases with regards to prostate cancer. That's also because more people are getting tested. But also, more cases are coming about because of the nature of this dreaded disease.

"Men, I urge you, please go and get checked. There are many false narratives around the testing and treatment of prostate cancer. Please, I urge you to seek education around it. Get screened and get tested. It's a curable disease and one we can certainly see more men encouraging more men like myself. I'm one of those who was scared to get tested...prevention is always best."

Dumas said prostate, colon and breast cancer cases are the most prominent in the country and stressed the TT Cancer Society will do all it can to ensure education is enhanced and numbers dwindle.

"It's exciting to know more and more people are getting engaged in a healthier lifestyle which is most necessary to combat the spread of diseases.

"We're thankful for the contribution every year. It certainly goes a long way in our fight against the dreaded disease."

Veteran banker Mahadeo Sebarath, CIBC's head of country for Trinidad and Tobago business, said it was fascinating to see what the Walk for the Cure and 5K has blossomed into after starting off as a simple walk which celebrated the bank's ten-year anniversary in 2012.

"This is important for us locally in Trinidad, regionally and internationally," Sebarath said. "When you look at the registration, it includes the young, the mature and the more mature. There's no old person who takes part in this. We have those who are very competitive which is great. Also, you have those who take part in this race for health reasons and so on.

"At CIBC, our local operations, we focus on men's health and we focus on prostate cancer. We have been contributing to this cause for the last 14 years. Last year, we contributed over a $100,000 and this year we're hoping to beat or match that. And hopefully, exceed that."

Registration for this year's event is open, with the deadline set for September 25. The cost for children to enter is $100, while the cost of registration for participants 16 and over is $150. Registration can be done via caribislesports.com, while participants are also encouraged to register by purchasing voucher codes at CIBC's Chaguanas and Maraval branches.

Last October, national middle-distance runner Tafari Waldron captured the men's title, with April Francis copping the women's crown. Organisers said Waldron will defend his crown for 2025 and is expected to face stiff competition from seasoned campaigners Nicholas Romany and Kenyan Alex Ekessa. On August 3, Waldron edged Romany to the men's 5,000-metre title at the NGC/National Association of Athletics Administration Open Championships.