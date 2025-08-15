Chloe, Moliy to release The Greatest Bend Over remix on August 15

Chloe and Yung Bredda, Photos courtesy Optimus Productions/Universal Music Group -

Soca sensation Yung Bredda is set to release the latest remix of his hit The Greatest Bend Over on August 15. Having already become the sound of the summer at home and around the world, this remix continues its global appeal, as Chlöe and Moliy lend their uniquely different melodic approaches to the Big Links riddim produced by TT hitmakers, Full Blown Entertainment.

Billboard's HipHop channel page on Instagram dropped this exclusive story of Yung Bredda's new remix on August 13, amongst trending reports on BigXthaPlug's new collaborations, the Kingpin Bowling trend, Drake and UMG's ongoing legal battles, Eminem's latest rap challenge, Teyana Taylor's live stream from the House of Flowers series set and more global music industry news, said a media release from Overtime Media.

With over 20 million streams and over 92,000 TikToks and counting, the song gets a melodic glow up as US star Chlöe and Ghanaian star Moliy show love to Caribbean culture, jumping on remix of The Greatest Bend Over out on 0207 Def Jam/Polydor Label Group.

The female-powered remix drops just in time for the UK carnival season this month, and is accompanied by an official music video also being released on August 15. Complete with scenes from Barbados' Crop Over festival that echo its global appeal, the visual delivers pure carnival feelings, capturing the essence of the track’s infectious vibe and energy, the release said.

The original version of The Greatest Bend Over was first released in December 2024, and swiftly rose to become one of the biggest soca songs of the year. The track’s momentum was further fuelled by Yung Bredda’s electrifying performances during the Carnival season, where he placed second in the Ultimate Soca Champion.

Media outlets and platforms have also rallied behind the release, with BBC 1Xtra, Capital Xtra and Spotify’s Who We Be playlist championing the track, the release said.

Meanwhile, on TikTok, over 90,000 user-generated videos globally have turned The Greatest Bend Over into the fastest-growing soca record across the Caribbean.

The momentum toward this latest remix follows Yung Bredda’s recent UK tour, where he brought his infectious stage presence to Matt's BBQ Festival on June 21, performing alongside fellow Caribbean stars such as Jamaican dancehall dance-master, Ding Dong.