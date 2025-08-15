An attack with full force

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: At the UNC Monday Night Forum on August 11, the Prime Minister reported on her government’s performance over its first 100 days. She went into what can only be described as an "attack with full force."

No one was spared: the banking and financial sector, the one per cent whoever they may be, the opposition, the unproductive workers, gang leaders, uneducated, unambitious grass-cutters, and finally representatives of her government, whom she accused publicly, without calling names, of enjoying the good life socialising and fraternising with business tycoons and enemies of the party and promised to “buss heads.”

It was the most aggressive political speech I have ever heard. Her presentation was a combination of valuable information and her government’s thinking and policy.

Our reinvented Prime Minister made no secret of her still questionable performance during the period 2010-2015. She made it absolutely clear that there will be no repetition of such mistakes and warned her ministers of the serious consequences to anyone of them engaging in questionable activities.

She pulled no punches, causing some of them, I am sure, some level of discomfort. She accused them of enjoying the good life at the most prestigious entertainment venues. She left no doubt in anyone’s mind that she knew what she was talking about and who she was talking about, sending ripples through those who knew who she was talking about.

The new moral compass identified and pronounced by our reinvented Prime Minister is a welcome signal long overdue. She once again proclaimed to the party faithful, and by extension the national community, that when the UNC wins, everybody wins. “Nobody will ever love you as I love you.”

Is this a reincarnation of our own Mother Theresa? Moving the moral compass from zero to hero? I merely wish to respectfully remind the Prime Minister of the following:

1. You are now the Prime Minister of the country. I say no more on this.

2. We are still free, whatever our political loyalties, inclusive of members of your government, to socialise and fraternise with people of our choice and at places of our choice. This is what makes us unique and “Trinis to the bone.”

3. Your public utterances, like your predecessor, must be characterised with moderation and the appropriate language.

4. Remember, it is better to be loved and respected than to be feared.

5. You have the mandate to change our entrenched lack of accountability, the now corrupted moral compass that you attacked with full force, at the political, public service and private sector levels.

However, you must lead by example in terms of your government’s election and selection of citizens to lead us at the highest and most respectable levels, both at our institutions and public enterprises. Citizens who are not only qualified, but whose character and creditability are unquestionable. Citizens who our young people can admire and emulate. This should be the hallmark of your new moral compass.

So far this has not been done. Many of your government’s appointments still leave us with more questions than answers. Finally, you now have the mandate to bring those guilty of misconduct to the long awaited casualty list.

FERDIE FERREIRA

Diego Martin