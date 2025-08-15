24 graduate from Diatonic pan camp

Graduates of the Diatonic Pan Institute pan camp showcase their acquired skills at their graduation ceremony on August 9. -

Diatonic Pan Institute staged the 2025 edition of its annual pan camp at its headquarters on Mary Street, Siparia. A total of 24 students participated in this year’s programme which involved playing the instrument, learning rhythms and basic music theory. Sporting activities in the form of cricket, football and board games were also included as part of the package offered to the children.

A media release said, the camp ran for a total of four weeks for children between the ages of seven-12 years, and a graduation ceremony was held on August 9.

The graduates showcased their acquired skills by performing much to the delight of the audience a number of songs, scales and dance that they were taught during the camp.

The function was attended by the Mayor of Siparia Doodnath Mayhroo, vice president of Siparia Chamber of Commerce Paul De Gannes, Pan Trinbago South Central trustee Richard Butler, former TT netball player and Siparia icon Marcia Dimsoy and a representative from the Ministry of Youth Candice Alexander who all brought greetings, presented certificates, trophies and token to the graduates, the release said.

The programme was managed and executed by six of Diatonic youthful members, administrator Djenessa Singh, 16, music tutor Kwasi Byer, 19, with assistance from Akeelah Mendoza, 18, Nicholas Thomas,19 Jade Ruiz, 15 and Nicholette Julien, 15.

Diatonic, in the release, thanked Point Lisas Nitrogen Limited, Atlantic LNG, NGC, Siparia Chamber of Commerce and all others who supported for their contribution.

The pan camp was provided free of charge to the community of Siparia allowing all including the less fortunate an opportunity to access the programme.