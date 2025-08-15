20 Venezuelans detained in Cedros, contraband seized

Twenty illegal immigrants, including eight children, were detained in Cedros on August 13 after trying to enter the country illegally.

Police said a Coast Guard vessel intercepted a pirogue carrying six men, six women and eight children of Venezuelan nationality while on patrol in the waters of Icacos, Cedros, around 10 pm.

The adults were between the ages of 25 and 41, while the children were between five and 17 years old.

The Coast Guard also found the boat had 32 buckets of white cheese, four bags of assorted meats, one cage containing 14 bullfinch birds, three transparent packets containing white powdery substance and five tubs of pork pudding and sausages. The contraband items found on the boat were believed to have been brought into the country illegally.

Game wardens, Immigration officers and Immigration Enforcement Unit all interviewed the detainees.

The police's Special Investigations Unit tested the powdery substance and determined it was not a dangerous drug. The Coast Guard took the boat to Staubles Bay for safekeeping while the detainees remained in custody at the Cedros Police Station.

On the same night, a police media release said on August 14, six Venezuelans were held on a pirogue trying to enter the country illegally.