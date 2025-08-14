Unicomer expands footprint in Tobago

The newly launched CBS showroom in Tobago carries an assortment of items such as pots and pans, mini fridges, microwaves, entertainment set-ups and air conditioning units for high traffic operations. - Photo by Visual Styles

IN a significant development for the island’s business sector, Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd has launched its Courts Business Solutions (CBS) showroom at the Gulf City Mall, Lowlands, Tobago.

The showroom, which specialises in commercial-grade products and bespoke enterprise solutions, heralds a new era of business-to-business retail offerings on the island.

Speaking at the launch on August 8, Unicomer Ltd’s managing director Shiva Mungal hailed the showroom as a milestone, saying it has extended Courts’ business-to-business services and commercial range of products in Tobago.

Mungal said the island’s business sector has embraced the facility with tremendous enthusiasm and the feedback, thus far, has been positive.

"By no means is it an exaggeration when I say Tobago has been good to us. The business community has certainly embraced Courts Business Solutions not only as a source of quality appliances and furnishings but also as a partner in their sustainable growth," he told guests, which included THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Curtis Williams and Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) president Reginald Mac Clean.

Unicomer's CBS showroom has been successfully rolled out across several Caribbean territories, including Barbados, Belize, Jamaica and St Lucia.

"We have been supporting business in sectors such as hospitality, retail, health care and professional services with our customised solutions and financing, and we expect that this business model will continue to bring phenomenal success in Tobago to all involved."

Mungal said CBS’s vision remains clear – to empower local businesses with commercial-grade products, tailored financing, bespoke furnishings and dedicated after-sales support.

"In so doing, we draw on Unicomer’s regional infrastructure and expertise to help your business compete, upgrade and flourish at international standards."

Mungal thanked the THA, the Tobago Chamber of Commerce and other stakeholders for their partnership.

"The collaboration from you has been crucial in helping us align our capabilities with the specific needs of Tobago’s business environment."

He urged business owners to explore the showroom and engage the CBS team.

"Together we are planting seeds for stronger, more competitive businesses.

"This showroom is a symbol of our commitment to serve, partner, empower and elevate."

In her remarks, Shivan Ojah-Maharaj, director of Courts Business Solutions Department, said the expansion of the brand signals an even deeper commitment to the people of Tobago.

She said Tobago has always held its own in the business sector, especially in tourism and hospitality.

"Whether it’s a family-run Airbnb in Buccoo, a fine dining restaurant in Crown Point or a boutique hotel nestled along the coastline of this beautiful isle, Tobago’s business owners are known for their creativity, dedication, resilience and spirit of entrepreneurship," Ojah-Maharaj said.

But she quickly pointed out the realities that often affect business on the island.

"Sourcing high-quality commercial-grade products can be challenging – shipping delays, high import costs, limited supplier access and lack of local support are hurdles that many of you know all too well."

Ojah-Maharaj said the company’s business-to-business platform was designed with these realities in mind.

"Our aim is to make business outfitting much simpler, faster and far more efficient for hoteliers, restaurant owners, developers, service providers and for even public institutions.

"Whether you are outfitting a hotel suite, setting up a new café or remodelling your Airbnb to keep up with guests’ expectations, our business-to-business platform offers a comprehensive suite of business solutions under one roof."

She regarded the showroom as a "one-stop solution" for commercial-grade furniture and appliances.

It carries an assortment of items for kitchens, restaurants, bars and other establishments, including mini fridges, microwaves, entertainment set-ups and air conditioning units for high traffic operations.

The showroom also offers customised outfitting for administrative offices, reception areas, staff lounges and patient care spaces.

"Our clients in both private and public institutions benefit from efficient procurement, smart purchasing with smart furnishings, a robust product warranty coverage and expert installation from our technical services department under the Unicomer umbrella."

Ojah-Maharaj said the showroom is much more than its offerings.

"What really distinguishes our CBS and B2B brand is not just what we sell here. It’s how we partner with you.

"We bring together the scale and expertise of the Unicomer group, which allows us to offer clients the benefit of volume pricing, procurement in local currency, eliminating foreign exchange complications, seamless logistics and delivery, customised financing options with our credit department."

She said the company also offers a specialised quotation service for potential clients to determine the level of credit for which they can qualify.

"Credit makes business profitable for you and for us."

On-site consultations and layout support tailored to the client’s space and brand identity are also main components of CBS’s portfolio.

"We offer commercial clients what we would like to call the Courts Advantage – a combination of scale, service and speed you simply can’t get elsewhere."

In Tobago, Ojah-Maharaj said, CBS has delivered projects for commercial properties like the Magdalena Grand, Escarlot Hotel and Blue Waters Inn, among other establishments.

"These projects reflect our versatility and our unwavering commitment to quality, whether the job is large or small.

"We’ve long known that Tobago’s business sector deserves this level of direct support, service and access. That is why this showroom is so important to us.

"It is more than a gallery of products. For business people, it is where your space and ideas will actually take shape."

Among the key features of the company’s operation, Ojah-Maharaj said, are its follow-up and after-sales service and project co-ordination initiatives, which embody a genuine understanding of the challenges and opportunities that are unique to Tobago.

"We look forward to serving a wide cross-section of the island’s economy – from hospitality and food service to wellness, housing, education and health.

"We are here to listen, to adapt and deliver because that is what a business partner should do."

She urged entrepreneurs to explore the showroom.

"The future is yours. This space was made for you, whether you are just starting out, scaling up or renovating to keep pace with evolving customer needs, Courts Business Solutions is here to help you."

Ojah-Maharaj said the showroom is not just in Tobago to do business.

"We are part of the island’s business success story."

THTA president Reginald Mac Clean and Tobago Chamber president Curtis Williams, in separate remarks, praised Unicomer Ltd for establishing the showroom in Tobago.

Williams said, "As a chamber, we are pleased to see the private sector entities expanding their footprints in Tobago.

"It contributes not only to our economic diversification but also to job creation and service enhancement to our people.

"Courts' continued presence and investment are appreciated and aligned with our mission to foster a striving and competitive business environment. We look forward to a strong partnership and see this centre serve as a hub for enterprise support and innovation."