TT powerlifters haul 20 gold at Pan Am/North American Champs

The TT powerlifting team. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago powerlifters Kezia Hunte (76 kg), Zahra Padia (84+ kg) and Charissa Grant (63 kg) lifted to gold at the Pan-American and North American Regional Powerlifting Championships, held in Cayman Islands from July 27 to August 2.

Each athlete topped their respective weight classes, achieving remarkable totals of 232.5kg (512.5lbs), 608kg (1,340.5lbs), and 472.5kg (1,041.5lbs). Collectively, they set new Pan-American, North American, and national records.

Additionally, the Women’s Open Classic team delivered an impressive performance, finishing second overall.

Competing against leading powerlifters from across the region, the TT delegation of 24 athletes—11 women and 13 men—demonstrated dedication, strength, and remarkable skill, a TT Powerlifting Federation statement said on August 12.

The national team secured a total of 56 medals, both in overall and individual lifts, spanning multiple weight divisions. Altogether, they won 20 gold, 25 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Miranda Soomarie also copped gold in the junior 84+kg division while 75-year-old Lois Sprang emerged victorious in the master IV-57kg category and set the Pan-American squat, bench press, deadlift and total records.

Sub-junior athlete Antonio Francis made an impressive international debut in the 83kg category, setting a new Pan American deadlift record with a 260kg lift.

In the open division, Deresay Jay Alleyne (84kg) broke the Pan American deadlift record with a lift of 225.5kg. Anthony Bernard also had a strong showing in the 59kg class, while Caleb Thomas-Alexis showed grit in the 105kg weight class.

In the masters, Marlon Belfon competed in the M2-105kg class, and Rhonda Sanchez in the M1-84+kg category; both received silver medals.

Mackel Ramjohn (83kg) made a strong impression in his debut as the sole lifter from TT in the men's open equipped division, earning a bronze medal.

Naeem Ali-Bidar, a talented sub-junior lifter in the 74 kg category, bagged a silver medal in the squat event with an impressive lift of 207.5 kg. Jerneil Nivet (57kg) and junior lifter Dean Matthew Cruz (83kg) both earned bronze medals for their deadlift performances, lifting 170 kg and 260 kg, respectively.

Additionally, Quinell Smith took silver in the women's open classic team, which secured second place overall in the championships.

TT Powerlifting Federation president Adrian Brown was elated with the team’s medal haul and said their results served as inspiration for the team and for future generations of powerlifters.

“We proudly recognise the outstanding coaching team whose leadership played a crucial role in the team’s success. Head coach Marlon Belfon, coaches Krystan Hosein and Yavniel Yatali, and assistant coach Rondel Hunte, delivered unwavering mentorship and strategic guidance,” he said.

He also recognised the contributions of international category one referee Gabre McTair and category two referee Krystan Hosein, who officiated alongside regional officials.