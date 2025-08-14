Six Venezuelans held in pirogue in Icacos

Icacos. - File photo

SIX Venezuelans were held by the Coast Guard on August 13 while allegedly trying to enter Trinidad and Tobago illegally in a pirogue off the coast of Icacos.

According to a police media release, a Coast Guard team from the Cedros Base, including petty officer Seecharan, able seaman King and lead electrician Adam, acting on intelligence received from the National Radar Centre, intercepted a pirogue around 10 pm.

The vessel was heading towards Trinidad’s southwestern shores.

The Venezuelans were taken to the Cedros Police Station.

PC Valdez and his team are investigating.

The police said border security is a shared responsibility, and urged anyone with information on suspicious activity to contact the police.