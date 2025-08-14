Penal driver in fatal crash fined, banned from driving for 3 years

THE driver charged in connection with the recent crash, which left one man dead and a woman injured, has been fined $10,000 and disqualified from driving for the next three years.

Police confirmed Mervyn Joseph, 33, of Rochard Road in Penal, appeared before Siparia magistrate, Alexander Prince, in the Second Court, on August 12 and pleaded guilty to the charge of driving under the influence.

He has three months to pay, and in default, Joseph will serve 24 months in jail with hard labour.

In disqualifying him from holding or obtaining a driver's permit for three years, effective August 11, the magistrate ordered him to return his DP to the Licensing Authority and issued a traffic accident endorsement for six months.

This means that an official note will be recorded to indicate that a traffic accident had occurred.

The charge stemmed from an accident on August 8, shortly after 7 pm, along Rochard Road, near Platanite Trace.

Pedestrians Habbib "Rishi" John, 45, and his friend Ann Marie Codrington-Mitchell were struck by a white Kia K2700 van driven by Joseph.

John died on impact, and the injured woman was rushed to the hospital.

Acting Sgt Monsegue led the investigation.

John's funeral took place on August 13 at Boodoo's Chapel in Penal.

In a media statement on August 14, the police warned drivers of the grave dangers and severe consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They urged the public to act responsibly and prioritise safety on the nation's roads.