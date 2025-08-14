New NIB board appointed

Entrance to the National Insurance Board branch on Oxford and Edward streets in Port of Spain. - File photo

THE National Insurance Board (NIB) has a new board of directors.

In a statement, the NIB said the members of the new board received their instruments of appointment from Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo on August 2.

NIB said its new chairman Judy Kalloo is a "retired leader in the financial sector whose career spanned four decades across the Caribbean."

The company added its board includes representatives from government, business and labour "ensuring balanced and inclusive perspectives in decision-making.

The NIB said it looks to the future with optimism and "a clear mandate to protect the working population of Trinidad and Tobago

In a separate statement, the TT Manufacturers Association (TTMA), congratulated its CEO Ramesh Ramdeen on his appointment as one of the members of the new NIB board. The TTMA congratulated the other board directors as well.

The other members are Christopher Skreete, Avinash Maharajh, Shinelle Quinlan, Rachel Seebaransingh Maikhoo, Zamanath Ali, Patricia Dookeeram, Neela Maharaj and Satie Maniram-Khodai. Ali is the NIB deputy chairman.