NAPA designated venue for Supreme Court sitting in September

A member of the Mounted Branch of the police trots past NAPA during the Independence Day parade in Port of Spain. on August 31, 2024. NAPA will be the venue for the ceremonial opening of the 2025/2026 law term on September 16. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) has been designated as the venue for the Supreme Court’s ceremonial opening of the 2025/2026 law term on September 16.

The notice, signed by Chief Justice Ivor Archie, was published in the Gazette on August 13. The special sitting begins with a service of divine worship, followed by the court session where Archie will report on the Judiciary’s work and outline plans for the new term.

The event comes amid a stalemate between the Judiciary and the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (Udecott) over the termination of the San Fernando Supreme Court renovation contract. The disagreement sparked a public exchange of press statements in July.

On July 28, Udecott said the contractor was terminated by agreement, effective July 17, citing “substantial setbacks” caused by Judiciary requests for changes to the project and long waits for mandatory approvals. Chairman Shankar Bidassie said Udecott was working with the Judiciary to select a new contractor.

Two days later, the Judiciary rejected Udecott’s claims as “wholly inaccurate,” blaming delays on the contractor’s “persistent underperformance.”

In his last address, Archie acknowledged that many of the Judiciary’s major projects of court upgrades and construction of new courts had not advanced as anticipated. He attributed this to the need for additional funding to “facilitate necessary scope changes, higher bid prices, inconsistent vendor performance, change in project execution method and integration of infrastructure to support legislative requirements for presenting evidence within courts.”

He said that the Supreme Court building in San Fernando faced several challenges, and that the full scope of works, including the discovery of a serious mould problem, was only identified after Udecott’s engagement in August 2020 and specialist assessments. Cabinet approval to appoint vendors was obtained in May 2023, but the proclamation of the Procurement Legislation caused additional delays, he noted.

Archie explained that the difficulties were due not only to cumbersome new procedures but also to the Judiciary’s limited human resource capacity in procurement, despite requests for additional staff since 2020 in anticipation of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act.

He said the Cabinet eventually approved a reduced staffing complement in October 2023, and much of the year was spent recruiting suitable staff, building capacity, developing processes, implementing technology, and ensuring reporting and compliance across the organisation.

Archie noted that Udecott engaged vendors in September 2023, with works starting in January 2024. It was anticipated that the additional works would have allowed the building to reopen in fiscal 2025.

After the special sitting at the Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) Auditorium at NAPA, police will mount a parade on Upper Frederick Street, with Archie inspecting the troops.