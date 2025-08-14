Kamla hails India's independence day

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath, right, present India Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a gift of methai (sweets) after his visit to Parliament on July 4. FILE PHOTO/AYANNA KINSALE -

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar offered her heartiest congratulations to India on its 78th anniversary of independence, in a statement on August 14 on behalf of the government and people of TT. She said TT shared the unbounded pride and patriotism of India's government and people at their unmatched successes in all aspects of life since independence.

"These historic gains are the products of a single-minded national purpose, resolve, innovativeness, and resilience."

Persad-Bissessar said as one of world's fastest-growing economies – with prospects for more expansion – India has an astute leadership plus the involvement of its society.

"India is also providing global diplomatic leadership and making remarkable technological advances, along with extraordinary advances in industry and commerce, space, academia, agriculture, culture and the arts, and other fields."

She said India remained a flagship of democracy and an active depiction of the triumph of the human spirit.

These values, she said, were celebrated by the Government and people of TT in seeking to maximise their own potential as a young independent nation.

"My government was recently honoured to host the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team of senior government officials, during which valued bilateral agreements were signed."

TT was now deepening its strategic relations with India on core matters, including healthcare, food production, technology, culture, and people-to-people ties, Persad-Bissessar added.

"We were humbled to be on the Prime Minister’s hectic international itinerary, and we consider the visit the launch of a renewed pathway in our deep-rooted and mutually beneficial relations.

"I again warmly commend India on its momentous anniversary of independence and extend best wishes for ongoing peace, prosperity and progress. Jai Hind! ("Hail India!")