Jr Pan Am watch: Wallace pedals past Sandy into sprint semis

Young TT cyclist Makaira Wallace. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago cyclist Makaira Wallace had a fine morning session at the Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay on August 14 as she eliminated teammate Phoebe Sandy to progress to the semis of the women's individual sprint event.

On August 12, the pair were on the same page as they helped TT clinch bronze in the women's team sprint event alongside Kyra Williams. After navigating the qualifying round and the 1/8 finals in the individual event, though, the pair had to battle each other for a chance to make the last four.

Riding in the fourth and final quarterfinal heat, Wallace was a measure of calm and composure as she defeated Sandy in both rides to comfortably book her spot in the semifinal, which speeds off at 5.05 pm on August 14. Wallace will be keen to add to TT's medal tally which currently stands at four bronze medals.

In a rapid qualifying round, Wallace progressed with the fourth-fastest time (11.293 seconds) while Sandy clocked 11.436 to progress with the fifth-fastest time. In the preliminary phase, Colombian phenom Stefany Cuadrado set the tone when she rode a blistering 10.623 to shatter the previous Junior Pan Am mark of 11.292. Cuadrado's countrywoman Marianis Salazar (10.999) and Argentina's Valentina Mendez (11.259) also dipped under the previous mark as they recorded the next best times.

In the subsequent 1/8 finals, Wallace got the better of Mexican Vanessa Gonzalez, while Sandy defeated Venezuelan cyclist Carliany Martinez to set up their quarterfinal showdown which went Wallace's way.

At the Olympic Aquatic Centre, TT Olympian Zuri Ferguson was unable to advance past the preliminary round of the 200m individual medley after finishing sixth in heat one in two minutes, 31.03 seconds (2:31.03). Swimming out of lane two, Ferguson looked to be in contention for a spot in the final after an excellent backstroke phase. However, she faded in the breaststroke and freestyle segments of the race and eventually finished well outside of the top three.

Colombia's Stefania Gomez won the heat in 2:21.17, with Aruba's Avi Tromp (2:26.76) and Venezuela's Monica Leydar (2:27.08) finishing second and third respectively. Ferguson's time placed her 17th overall out of 23 swimmers.

In hockey, TT's men's team had a rough outing as they were beaten 6-1 by Canada in group B action. Canada scored two goals apiece in the first two quarters to storm out to a 4-0 halftime lead. In the third quarter, TT got on the scoresheet through Camron Adamson but Canada also scored in the period to assume a 5-1 lead before adding another in the final quarter.

Kirin Robinson led Canada with two goals, with four other players scoring a goal apiece.

The result pushed Canada to the group B summit with six points, with TT bringing up the rear in the four-team group on three points after their 2-1 win over Mexico on August 12. On August 16, the TT team will begin their quest for placement outside of the medals in the 5-8 classification matches.