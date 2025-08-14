CXC results out on August 15

In an August 20, 2024 file photo, then Newsday intern Gabriel Williams logs onto the CXC student portal for results of the 2024 exams. The 2025 results will be released online on August 15. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

STUDENTS across the Caribbean can access their results for the May-June 2025 exams administered by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) as of 1 pm on August 15, said a recent statement from the Barbados-based examiners. CXC offers the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) certification. Students can access their results online via the CXC student portal at .

Earlier that day at 11 am, CXC officials will host a formal launch of the results in a ceremony in the Cayman Islands, to be streamed "live" via Zoom.

CXC registrar and CEO Dr Wayne Wesley and director of operation Dr Nicole Manning will share the performance data for 100,000 candidates in the region, who together had 600,000 subject entries, over the three exam levels – CAPE, CSEC and CCSLC.

Cayman education minister Rolston Anglin will give the feature address at this event.

The statement cited Anglin saying, “Education is at a turning point globally and we acknowledge CXC’s important work to expand and improve learning, assessment and certification in the regional education system, and to keep pace with the speed of the technological innovations of the Fifth Industrial Revolution such as AI and machine learning.

"Our dedicated team at the ministry has been putting all the arrangements in place to ensure a smooth and successful release ceremony."

On the morning of August 14, the CXC team paid a courtesy call to ministry officials, ahead of consultations with other key stakeholders including principals, teachers, parents, students, and the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce. “Inclusive decision-making is a cornerstone of CXC’s operations,” Wesley said.

“As we continue to keep pace with the innovation happening across the education landscape, we are ensuring that we consult with our stakeholders at every step of the way. Our stakeholders hold us accountable in the exercise of our duty of care to this region, that we are so proud to serve.”

Manning, who heads the CXC's Examination Services division, reflected on the value of CXC® qualifications for entry to higher education and career development.

“Coming out of this examinations cycle, we want our candidates to value this process as an important phase of their development as they play their part in advancing our Caribbean society.

"CXC remains committed to a transformative learning system reflective of fairness, opportunity, dignity and future-readiness.”