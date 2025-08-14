Chief Secretary's Bago T10 blasts off in Speyside

Fort King George Gunners' Dejourn Charles hits to the leg side against Rainforest Rangers. - File photo

CRICKET fever is certainly in the air in the Caribbean and the scenic seaside village of Speyside, Tobago, will experience that adrenaline from August 15-24 when the fifth edition of the Chief Secretary's Bago T10 Blast is contested at the Speyside Recreation Grounds.

Four teams will compete in this year's tourney, with Buccoo Reef Divers, Fort King George Gunners, Little Tobago Islanders and Rainforest Rangers vying for a $40,000 first prize. The tourney will feature former West Indies players such as Rayad Emrit and former T20 World Cup winner Lendl Simmons.

Emrit, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force's coach, will function in a player/coach capacity for the Rangers, while Simmons will captain the Tobago Islanders team.

Last year, fans were robbed of a spectacle as the final between the Gunners and Rangers was washed out as the teams eventually shared the crown. This year, the players will hope bragging rights can be settled on the field of play as they gear up for eight days of cricket action.

"The tournament continues to be a major economic driver for Tobago, having previously boosted the local economy by millions of dollars and attracting thousands of spectators," an August 13 Tobago Cricket Association release said.

The release said shifting the tournament to Speyside was strategic.

"The move to Speyside is intended to expand cricket's reach to new communities, offering fans the thrill of the fast-paced T10 format in a fresh and vibrant setting. With a history of showcasing world-class performances, this year's edition promises another unforgettable experience where legends are made."

Matches will be played daily at 1.30 pm and 4 pm, while entry for spectators is free.

In the Rangers camp, Emrit will be able to rely on the experience of skipper Mark Deyal, with TT young talents Olando James and Kyle Ramdoo also in the mix. Buccoo Reef will be skippered by Jesse Bootan, with former TT leg-spinner Imran Khan serving as coach. Buccoo Reef will also feature veteran players Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Nicholas Sookdeosingh.

Simmons aside, the Tobago Islanders team will be strengthened by the trio of Cephas Cooper, Damion Joachim and Crystian Thurton, who featured for TT Legions in this year's inaugural West Indies T20 Breakout League.

The Gunners will be captained by Dejourn Charles and will see experienced players such as Marlon Richards and Tion Webster in their lineup alongside St Vincent and the Grenadines player Dillon Douglas.