Young people must lead clean energy revolution

Students undergoing solar photovoltaic training at Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology, Barbados. Photo courtesy Samuel Jackman Prescod, Institute of Technology -

Article by ILO Caribbean, UNICEF Eastern Caribbean and ECLAC Caribbean to commemorate International Youth Day, observed on August 12

IT’S DIFFICULT to envision a weekday morning commute without picturing black exhaust infiltrating the air as cars, delivery vans, buses and maxi-taxis traverse the nation’s roadways. The scene is not unique to urban Trinidad and Tobago; it reflects many industrialised societies around the world.

But as the climate crisis intensifies and countries shift away from planet-warming fossil fuels to low-carbon development, the transition must be fair and inclusive. Understanding what that entails is not always easy.

The move towards clean energy, also known as the just transition, can open doors to new jobs, technologies and skills training. In a region where countries like TT remain reliant on fossil fuels, and where tourism contributes over 30 per cent of GDP in some Caribbean economies, this transition could be disruptive – yet it is also full of opportunity.

If managed wisely, it could unlock green jobs in renewable energy, sustainable tourism, climate-smart agriculture and the blue economy.

Woven into the concept of a just transition is an understanding that everyone should be able to access these opportunities. Yet vulnerable groups – including women, rural communities, low-income households, people with disabilities and youth – may struggle to find work as hydrocarbon economies adopt clean energy.

In keeping with the principles of natural justice, the expectation is that this transition won’t happen at their expense, but with them in mind.

That’s why equipping people with the skills to unlock this economic potential must be central to the just transition.

It is fitting that the theme for the commemoration of International Youth Day – “Youth Empowerment for a Sustainable Future” – puts a spotlight on this issue, focusing on young people as vanguards of the just transition.

For youth across the Caribbean, the stakes in the shift away from hydrocarbons could not be higher.

They face the compounded realities of climate change, education systems that often don’t reflect the evolving needs of the workforce, and youth unemployment rates that hover between 25 and 30 per cent in some countries.

Young people are not waiting on the sidelines. They are already agents of change – spearheading climate activism, launching green businesses and bringing fresh ideas. They are shaping the future they will inherit.

The jobs created by the clean energy transition have the potential to absorb unemployed youth. In TT, youth unemployment among those aged 15 to 24 stood at 7.9 per cent in 2023 – more than twice the adult rate – according to the TT country profile on ILOSTAT (International Labour Organization Database on International Labour Statistics). That same year, 14.4 per cent of youth in this age group were not enrolled in education, employment, or training. These figures reflect a broader regional trend, highlighting the urgency of forging meaningful, realistic pathways into the clean energy and digital technology workforce.

Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) is already a key enabler of a youth-led just transition.

TVET institutions across the Caribbean are adapting curricula to prepare youth for jobs in green construction, clean energy installation, sustainable manufacturing and agriculture. TVET also promotes inclusion by offering sustainable livelihoods to young people who do not pursue traditional academic careers.

UNICEF’s Green Rising Initiative aims to train young people – especially those not in education, employment or training – to thrive in the push toward a 100 per cent fossil-free economy by 2030. Green Rising was launched globally at COP28, with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley later named as co-chair. UNICEF Eastern Caribbean launched the Barbados chapter in June, targeting 5,000 youth aged ten to 29. Backed by the Prime Minister’s Office, the initiative aims to accelerate progress on sustainability and economic inclusion.

Beyond Barbados, UNICEF and UNDP are working in Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, and Saint Lucia to promote climate-smart and green energy practices through education. These initiatives empower youth, educators and communities to understand, influence and benefit from the just transition. Though not yet implemented in TT, the resources and models developed can and should be scaled across the region.

Governments, of course, have a special responsibility – not just to manage policy, but to ensure youth are part of the solution.

In SIDS (Small Island Developing States), where uptake of clean technologies is often slower and more expensive, careful planning is key to opening pathways for youth into new green jobs and industries. Governments must invest in skills systems, maintain incentives that make clean technologies accessible, and ensure transitions are gradual and inclusive so no young person is left behind.

Tools like the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) Parliamentary Observatory on Climate Change and Just Transition (OPCC) offer accessible ways for lawmakers, youth and communities to track environmental laws and share learning across the region. The OPCC is not tech-heavy or cost-intensive – it simply requires political will to involve young voices and keep future generations in focus.

The private sector must also play its part. Businesses that champion sustainability and hire green-skilled youth won’t just strengthen their own resilience – they’ll help future-proof the Caribbean economy.

This International Youth Day, the message is clear: young people must not only benefit from the just transition – they must lead it. And for that to happen, we must equip them with the tools, the training, and the trust to take the reins.

It’s not just about a greener economy. It’s about a fairer, more hopeful future – for all.