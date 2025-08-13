US revokes visas of Brazilian officials over Cuban medical programme

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio - AP Photo

The US State Department took steps to revoke visas and impose restrictions on several Brazilian government officials and former Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) officials, and their family members for their part in Cuba’s medical programme which saw thousands of its medical professionals working overseas, an August 13 statement from the US State Department said.

It revoked the visas of two former Brazilian ministry of health officials Mozart Julio Tabosa Sales and Alberto Kleiman. They both worked in Brazil’s Ministry of Health during the Mais Médicos programme and played a role in planning and implementing it, the US State Department said.

In March, US president Donald Trump threatened to revoke the visas of Caribbean government officials involved with the programme.

Caribbean leaders held a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that same month about the matter.

At the time, then prime minister Dr Keith Rowley defended TT's use of Cuban doctors. St Vincent and the Grenadines prime minister Ralph Gonsalves did the same for his country.

On August 13 the US State Department said, “These officials were responsible for or involved in abetting the Cuban regime’s coercive labour export scheme, which exploits Cuban medical workers through forced labour.”

It said it enriched the Cuban regime.

The statement also claimed that the officials used PAHO as an intermediary along with Cuban officials to implement the programme as part of Brazil’s Mais Medicos programme without following Brazilian constitutional requirements, dodging US sanctions on Cuba and “knowingly paying the Cuban regime what was owed to Cuban medical workers,” it said.

It claimed dozens of Cuban workers in that programme reported being exploited by the Cuban regime.

The statement added, “Our action sends an unmistakable message that the United States promotes accountability for those who enable the Cuban regime’s forced labour export scheme.”