Unlocking the leader within

THE EDITOR:

“Leadership is not about titles, positions or flowcharts. it is about one’s life influencing another”

– John C Maxwell

I strongly believe that God has embedded each one of us with leadership traits that are just waiting to be unlocked or discovered. If you have a close relationship with your children you will be able to observe those leadership traits from an early age and can help develop them through their journey of life. In so doing they will be able in the future to influence, impact and make a difference among their peers and in the working environment.

Leadership traits can be developed and nurtured in anyone. But you as an individual have a part to play in this development. It is about recognising your strengths, building confidence and taking the initiative. Everyone will develop their own leadership styles as they lead in their own way, whether in their personal or professional lives.

Here are some suggested useful tips which can help in the development of leadership traits:

Be teachable: With information technology readily available at our fingertips we may tend to feel that older or younger people do not have the ability to teach or share their experiences which can be an asset in the learning process.

Always be willing to listen to others as they too have testimonies which can help in your development.

Believe in yourself: Have confidence in yourself by recognising your strengths and potential. Always remember that you can achieve anything that you conceive in your mind. Yes, you may face challenges and may even make mistakes. However, become resilient and continue. These challenges will enable you to become a stronger person.

Take the initiative: When situations arise, whether in your personal or professional life, step up and take charge and make decisions. In this way you will be able to manage responsibilities effectively with the best results.

Lead by example: In leadership it is important to demonstrate integrity and have proper work ethics. This is important, especially if you are working with teams and leading people. Once people recognise that the leader is supporting them they will be empowered to work with enthusiasm and achieve the goals.

Develop your skills: Always be willing to continuously learn and grow. Whenever the opportunity presents itself, attend leadership seminars and courses which will enhance your knowledge.

Share your knowledge: Sharing your knowledge is crucial for continuity. Always be willing to pass on your information to your children, colleagues and others. By doing so a legacy will be left for succession planning.

Managers and leaders have distinct roles. A manager focuses on planning, organising and controlling resources, while a leader empowers and motivates team members, enabling growth and long-term success.

I conclude with this: “Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality” – Warren Bennis.

ANNE YASMIN GOPEESINGH

via e-mail