Unjust pay divide in Trinidad and Tobago

-

THE EDITOR: In TT an ugly truth persists – our government ministers enjoy salaries, perks, and allowances that far exceed those of the very people they are sworn to serve.

While lab assistants, clerks, Cepep workers, nurses, and members of the protective services struggle to make ends meet, ministers are rewarded with hefty pay increases, lavish housing allowances, entertainment stipends, and massive tax breaks on vehicles.

Let us be clear, ministers are not CEOs of private corporations. They are public servants, no different in principle from a schoolteacher, a groundsman, or a police officer. And yet, thanks to a Salary Review Commission seemingly blind to equity, ministers are treated as an elite class whose comforts and privileges grow even as the nation’s social and economic problems deepen.

It is the Orwellian reality of Animal Farm – some “public servants” are apparently more equal than others. Ministers receive millions over their terms in office, plus pensions that could feed dozens of families, while the vast majority of civil servants receive no perks, no meaningful allowances, and barely enough to survive.

Meanwhile, governments come and go, crime continues to spiral, colonial-era laws remain untouched, and the people are left with crumbs. The funds poured into inflated ministerial salaries and perks could – and should – be redirected toward urgent national needs: healthcare, crime prevention, education, and poverty alleviation.

If we are to call ourselves a fair and democratic society, then what is good for one public servant must be good for all. Ministers must be paid in line with the realities of the nation they govern. The time has come to strip away the unnecessary perks, curb excessive pensions, and ensure that the wealth of this country serves the people – not a privileged few.

RAVI RAMKISSOON

Tunapuna