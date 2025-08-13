Two Trinidad and Tobago teams in CFU Girls' U-14 Challenge

Sydel McLawrence was named in the TT High Performance team. -

Two Trinidad and Tobago teams are gearing up in preparation for the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Girls' Under-14 Challenge Series which will be held in Trinidad from August 15-24.

A total of 22 countries will feature in the Challenge Series across tier one and tier two, with the hosts now fielding two teams in tier one after the withdrawal of Haiti. TT will be represented by the national under-14 girls' team which will be coached by Kevin McGreskin, to go along with the High Performance Girls' team which will be coached by Ray Mitchell.

The TT under-14 team will have a 20-player squad, which features as many as four players from the Legion FA team which won the TT Football Association (TTFA) G League Under-12 crown this year. The High Performance team will field a 19-member squad.

Eight tier one teams have been split into two groups of four, with 15 tier two teams placed in three groups of five for the tourney, which will feature 70-minute matches. TT's national under-14 team are in group B alongside Aruba, Bermuda and Jamaica, with the High Performance team in group A alongside Dominican Republic, Martinique and Puerto Rico. At the end of the group stage, the top two teams in each group will advance to the August 22 semifinals, with the final scheduled for August 24 at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

On August 15, there will be three matches kicking off simultaneously at 2 pm in tier two to get the tournament under way. At the Ato Boldon Stadium, St Lucia will play US Virgin Islands. At the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Grenada will play Barbados, with Anguilla taking on Antigua and Barbuda at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

TT's High Performance team will kick off their campaign from 2 pm on August 16 when they face Dominican Republic in Malabar, with the national under-14 girls kick-starting their campaign from 6 pm in Mucurapo on the same day when they tackle Aruba. The TT under-14 girls will play Bermuda at the Hasely Crawford venue on August 17 in their second game, with their third and final group game being played against Jamaica from 4 pm on August 19 in Mucurapo.

TTFA president Kieron Edwards said the tourney presented a fantastic chance for the country's youngsters to show off their budding potential.

"This is a golden opportunity for us to give more of our young girls a taste of international football, especially with so many from Tobago now making their mark," Edwards said, via an August 11 TTFA release.

"We're confident this tournament will inspire them to aim higher, while also strengthening the future of women's football in TT."

TT Girls' Under-14 team:

Goalkeepers: Khathony Benjamin (Legion FA), Akeila Marryshow (Trendsetter Hawks).

Defenders: Nelique Alleyne (Black Panthers WFC), Tae Lynn Calderon (Legion FA), Zara Chase (South Stars SA), Tyra McKenna (Tobago Chicas), Rubi Roberts (Legion FA), Talya Thompson (Pro Series), Anya Virgil (South Stars SA), Jaslene Waites (Black Panthers WFC).

Midfielders: Donnica Stewart (Black Panthers WFC), Kaylah O'Neil (Jewels SC), Lexi Sankersingh (Pro Series), Kyra Yee Loy (Legion FA).

Forwards: Azizi Clarke (Jewels SC), Gloria Henry (Tobago Chicas), Anya London (Trendsetter Hawks), Kcey Reid (Jewels SC), Sara Roopchand (Trendsetter Hawks), Shemaiah Toussaint (both Pro Series).

Coach: Kevin McGreskin

Assistant coach: Afiyah Matthias

TT High Performance team:

Goalkeepers: Samara Jeremie (Pro Series), Michaela Noel (Combined Ballerz).

Defenders: Kiyah Beckles (Jewels SC), Asia Coutou (Moruga PYC FC), Kimaya Lewis (Jewels SC), Kierra Murray (Black Panthers WFC).

Midfielders: Amaris Collins-Joseph (Trendsetter Hawks), Sorcha Cummings (Pro Series), Christina Harragin (Trendsetter Hawks), Mya Henry (Jewels SC), Jahsiya Jackson (Jewels SC), Crysta Joseph (Crown Trace), Sydel McLawrence, Anuska Persad (Pro Series), Aarya Supersad (Pro Series).

Forwards: Anna Baird, Shaquana Brown, Shardine Charles (all Black Panthers WFC), Sharnie Fuentes (Crown Trace FC).

Coach: Ray Mitchell

Assistant coach: Tasha St Louis

CFU Under-14 Girls' Challenge Series tier one groups

Group A: Dominican Republic, Martinique, Puerto Rico, TT High Performance team.

Group B: Aruba, Bermuda, Jamaica, TT.