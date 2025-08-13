Tropical Storm Erin no threat to Trinidad and Tobago

This image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Erin on August 11.

TROPICAL Storm Erin does not pose any direct threat to Trinidad and Tobago, and is expected to move near to or just north of the northern Leeward Islands over the weekend.

In a release on August 13, the Met Office said at 5 am, the centre of Tropical Storm Erin was located near latitude 16.5 North, longitude 41.9 West, and moving westward at 31 kilometres per hour.

It said this general motion is expected until August 14, with a west-northwestward motion expected from that night.

The Met Office said it would continue to monitor the system. It said there are currently no alerts, watches and warnings in effect for Trinidad and Tobago.

It said this was the only issuance of an official statement for Tropical Storm Erin unless the situation warranted.