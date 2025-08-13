Trinidad and Tobago turns to Africa, India

CENTRAL Bank Governor Larry Howai is "interested" in the Caribbean Payment and Settlement System (CPSS).

This system, modelled after a similar Pan-African experiment, is more than just interesting; it is revolutionary.

By removing the need for intermediary third-party currencies like the US dollar for transactions between Caricom states, it would not only ease forex pressures but also ignite regional trade.

The government should explore all the steps required to participate in an ongoing rollout project – inclusive of addressing the longstanding issue of membership in the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) – and heed calls from private sector organisations like the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, which is already backing the CPSS initiative.

Mr Howai awaits details of the scheme, but that a sitting Central Bank governor has opened the door, however narrowly, to joining regional central banks in acceding to a new payments system is a mark of the push by the current government and others to look away from the Global North-dominated paradigm and turn towards Africa and India to bring about market expansion, capacity building, technology exchange and forex relief.

Token gestures towards Global South co-operation have been made in the past. But global headwinds brought on by tariffs and wars suggest diasporic linkage is an idea whose time has truly come.

The neoliberal economic order, despite that label, has often been strangely restrictive when it comes to trade among small-island states.

The problems that CPSS is designed to address are a case in point.

Currently, if Caribbean traders wish to pay for goods in certain neighbouring states like Barbados or members of the OECS – separated by only miles – they must use US dollars.

The CPSS will address this. The vendor or buyer would no longer need an intermediary currency.

Central banks will hold reserves of Caricom currencies so that a trader in Trinidad could pay for goods in TT dollars and the trader in Barbados will receive Barbados currency.

Payments will be faster. Settlement could occur using US dollars, requiring fewer greenbacks in day-to-day activities.

It is little wonder TT Chamber president Sonji Pierre Chase has urged Mr Howai to consider this project amid ongoing currency pressures.

But the issue is deeper than forex.

Allowing Caricom businesses and consumers to spend money and trade without the requirement for scarce US dollars would bring the region closer to the ideals exposed in the 1973 Treaty of Chaguaramas, which established a single market and economy.

It would allow more money to flow freely between neighbouring island states, deepen economic integration and bring markets closer.

Even more profoundly, joining organisations that have paved the way for CPSS, like Afreximbank, will take the region closer to the pan-African ideals espoused after the Independence Movement.

It will be complementary to the many initiatives being pursued in the wake of the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi – resulting in this country, at long last, taking the reins in its own destiny by building powerfully on its multi-cultural diasporic heritage.

