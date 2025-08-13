Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados play to draw in CWI U-17 tourney

Trinidad and Tobago Under 17 cricketers celebrate taking a wicket during the regional U-17 cricket tournament at Inshan Ali Park, Presysal. - Innis Francis

Trinidad and Tobago had to settle for a draw against Barbados in round one of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-17 Two-Day Championships at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, on August 13.

Resuming the day on 5/1 in response to TT's first innings score of 252/8 declared, Barbados captain Gadson Bowens struck 111 off 154 balls to steer his team to 257/9 declared. Bowens, who hit nine fours and two sixes in his innings, left Saleem Khan looking for answers as the TT captain used nine bowlers on the day.

Jordan Graham was the next best batsman for Barbados with 47 off 82 deliveries.

Spinner Daron Dhanraj was the pick of the bowlers for TT with 3/67 in 16 overs. The trio of Daniel Holder (2/31), Amrit Pittiman (2/43) and Ra'ed Ali Khan (2/44) were the other wicket-takers for TT.

In their second turn at the crease, Khan (30) and Christian Lall (ten) got the home team off to a positive start with a 45-run opening partnership. Barbados then grabbed three wickets in the space of two overs as TT slipped to 45/3.

Roberto Badree and Ali Khan avoided any further damage, putting together an unbroken stand of 44 runs for the fourth wicket. Badree, the nephew of former West Indies spinner Samuel Badree, and Ali Khan both ended on 20 not out. Justin Parris snatched 2/23 for the Barbadians.

Guyana and Windward Islands also played to a draw at the National Cricket Centre in Couva.

After day one of the Jamaica and Leewards Islands match at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine, the former is in control of the contest. That contest started a day after the other matches.

Summarised Scores:

TT 252/8 dec. (Christiano Ramanan 47, Scyon Charles 41, Renaldo Fournillier 36; Justin Parris 3/51, Jahidi Hinds 2/37) vs BARBADOS 257/9 dec. (Gadson Bowens 111, Jordan Graham 47; Daron Dhanraj 3/67, Daniel Holder 2/31, Amrit Pittiman 2/43, Ra'ed Ali Khan 2/44) and 89/3 (Saleem Khan 30; Justin Parris 2/23). Match drawn.

WINDWARDS 281/9 declared (Theo Edward 139, Tyler Venner 47, Zach Thomas 27; Micah Amsterdam 5/58, Gibran Yacoob 3/49) and 84/2 (Jorden Charles 47 not out; Gibran Yacoob 2/9) vs GUYANA 264 (Shamar Apple 123, Adrian Hetmyer 43; Desrond Mitchell 3/41, Elran Glasgow 3/45). Match drawn.

LEEWARD ISLANDS 96 (Tanez Francis 20; Demarco Scott 5/11) and 128/2 (Tanez Francis 61 not out, Kunal Tilokani 49) vs JAMAICA 75 (Tyson Gordon Jr 16; K Tilokani 4/7, Kasim Challenger 3/17).