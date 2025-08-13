Tin gods of war

JEROME TEELUCKSINGH

THIS YEAR is the 80th anniversary of the dropping of atomic bombs, by the US, on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The destruction of these two cities in Japan is a reminder of the danger of nuclear weapons. In 2025, conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine suggest the possibility of a major war that could involve nuclear weapons.

Furthermore, the world is also burdened by the biological threat and climate change. In January, scientists monitoring the Doomsday Clock claimed that humanity was extremely close to self-destruction.

Peace should not be restricted to a world that does not use nuclear weapons. When a country has no murders and crime, that must also be included in any definition of peace. Whenever citizens have access to clean drinking water, education, good healthcare and nutritious food, then peace prevails in our world. And peace also occurs when there is an absence of gangs in communities and domestic violence in homes.

Who can promote peace? Each individual has a role to play, be it policymaker, activist, student, religious leader, office worker, unemployed person, vendor or insurance agent. Each person must decide on his or her role in promoting peace. We need to realise that peace thrives when bigotry is dead.

What is the role of the highly trained and experienced ambassadors and diplomats? Do they possess fancy titles but are powerless in their token roles? The public sees them with their useless rhetoric and presence in cocktail receptions. Experts on international relations cannot believe an article or book will transform obstinate world leaders on a war footing.

All these peace experts must stop being conservative and quiet. They must push warmongering governments and institutions away from the current path of destruction.

It is now obvious that peace cannot be forged from wasted hours at conferences, committees, seminars and workshops. This dialogue remains theoretical and not realistic.

New terminology, speeches, commissions and grandiose ideas of alternative economic systems have all come to nought. Likewise, books filled with ideas and projects on alleviating distress in developing countries have often failed to materialise into useful remedies and are therefore useless in alleviating the suffering of the real world. For too long international and local efforts have had a limited impact and often remain theoretical.

Now is the time for direct action and visible results. A few international organisations are playing roles to create peace and stability. An illustration is the implementation of Africa’s Great Green Wall to curb desertification and help with food insecurity and climate change. Ten African countries are involved in this project and organisations as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and African Union are playing a major role.

Similarly, organisations as the World Bank and Jal Bhagirathi Foundation have been involved in projects to provide clean drinking water for India.

There is a need to educate the younger generation of the need to be peaceful and increase public awareness of the advantages of peace. Ideas and plans need to be properly assessed, enforced and monitored. We need to take action to ensure ideas and dreams of tolerance become a reality.

Obviously, when we stop paying lip service and offering token assistance, only then we can seriously embark on missions of peace. Most of the world’s media have ignored Sudan’s humanitarian health crisis due to a conflict.

Stubborn tin gods use violence to end violence. This creates temporary or pseudo-peace that will soon disappear. The past has continuously proven that most revolutions, coups, revolts, violent protests result in sadness, unnecessary loss of lives and wanton destruction. Often the change resulting from violence is only temporary and at times there is a return to the original scenario or the situation only becomes worse.

Throughout the world there must be ongoing efforts to create a culture of peace – and without expectations of glory and honours. The major goal must be to save lives in developing countries.

The ultimate challenge of this millennium is to effectively utilise the world’s severely limited resources to alleviate the depressing situation that faces more than half of the world’s population.

Humanity cannot continue its present trajectory. There is a need for injecting kindness, empathy, concern, love, trust, honesty and humility into our neighbourhoods and communities. These are the ingredients for a possible, lasting peace. We need increased intake of tolerance to immunise us from ignorance. We have to increase the dosages of peace and mutual respect among nations.

The tin gods of war who control destructive forces cannot understand the urgency for peace.