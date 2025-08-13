Third time's the charm: Blackman bags 50m free bronze at Jr Pan Am

Nikoli Blackman -

ACE TT swimmer Nikoli Blackman left the pool smiling on August 13 as he emerged with his first individual medal in his final event at the Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay. Blackman came good in the men's 50-metre freestyle final to place third in what was a clean sweep of the medals for the University of Tennessee.

It was TT's fourth bronze medal at the games and Blackman's second after featuring in TT's third-place finish in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay final on August 10. Since then, Blackman has been on a quest for an individual medal and he came close on two occasions as he placed fourth in both the 100m and 200m freestyle finals.

Speaking to Newsday after finishing joint-third with Brazil's Pedro Sansone to cap Tennessee's epic sweep of the medals, Blackman said he had to overcome self-doubt.

"All the events I was seeded to podium in, I didn't do as expected which had me kinda bummed yesterday afternoon (August 12) after the 100m freestyle final," Blackman said. "But it's a new day, and you just have to put it past you and look on to the next event, which I did."

In the 200m and 100m freestyle events which preceded the 50m freestyle, Blackman felt he had done enough during the preliminary round to put himself in good lanes – and contention – to medal. However, in the 200m freestyle final, Blackman got a cramp in his left leg after diving into the water, while he said his goggles filled up with water after diving in the pool for the 100m freestyle final. He was agonisingly outside of the medals both times.

"I was like what else could happen to me going into my 50m freestyle (final). My suit could rip – just the thought of it happening back-to-back...I just kinda looked past it. Even my teammates were telling me keep my head up and stuff like that."

For the 50m freestyle final, it was third time's the charm for the 20 year old. Swimming out of lane three, Blackman entered the final with the third-fastest time from the preliminary phase as the Tennessee pair of Lamar Taylor and Guilherme Caribe occupied the two top times, with Sansone clocking the fourth-best time. There was no stopping the Brazilian Caribe in the final and he flew out of the blocks from lane five and held his advantage to take gold in 21.72, smashing the previous Junior Pan Am record of 22.08. Caribe won by 0.39 seconds, as Bahamas' Taylor was second in 22.11. Blackman clocked 22.32 to secure the bronze, with Sansone being given a similar time as they were adjudged joint-bronze medallists.

In February, Blackman, Caribe and Taylor were members of a University of Tennessee team which set a 4x50m freestyle relay record at the National Collegiate Athletics Association 2025 Southeastern Conference Swimming and Diving Championships.

"I know these guys as I race them every day. We all race each other and we all help each other. After prelims, we saw we were one, two, three and four, so we knew it was possible. We didn't know we were going to have a tie in the race which ensured all of us got on the podium. It truly was a special moment for the four of us and the University of Tennessee," Blackman said.

"I brought home a medal for TT. Tomorrow (August 14), I'm just coming to support Zuri Ferguson in 200m individual medley. I ended on a good note."

A social media post from the Aquatics Sports Association of TT (ASATT) praised Blackman for his feat.

"Congratulations to Nikoli Blackman of TT for making history by winning the first-ever individual swimming medal at the Junior Pan American Games 2025 in Paraguay. Your bronze in the 50m freestyle with an impressive time of 22.32 is a monumental achievement."

Swimming out of lane eight, TT's Zarek Wilson brought up the rear in the finale in 23.07.

"A big shoutout also to Zarek Wilson, who made TT proud by reaching the final and placing eighth," the ASATT post said. "Both of you are incredible ambassadors for TT on the international stage."

Earlier in the day, Blackman finished second behind Caribe in the fifth heat in 22.47. Caribe won in 22.37 as he geared up for his eventual gold-medal haul. Lamar won heat four in 22.32 to register the fastest time in the prelims.

Also in the pool, TT's Amari Ash placed eighth in the fifth and final women's 50m freestyle heat with a time of 27.69. Ash's heat was won by Brazil's Stephanie Balduccini who clocked 25.75. Ash placed 25th overall out of the 38 swimmers who faced the starter's gun. Balduccini lowered her time for the final to share the gold medal with Colombia's Isabella Bedoya as they both clocked a games record of 25.42.

On the cycling track, a day after copping bronze with the men's team sprint trio, Danell James' campaign in the individual sprint ended in the quarterfinals. In the qualifying round, James had the fifth-fastest time as he pedalled to a time of 10.299. James' countryman and fellow team sprint medallist Jelani Nedd also advanced from the qualifying round with the tenth-best time (10.509).

In the subsequent 1/8 finals, James defeated Venezuela's Sergio Garces, while Nedd lost his battle to Venezuelan opponent Alberto Torres and was relegated to the repêchage round. In the repêchage ride, Nedd finished second in heat two behind Inaki Serrano and was unable to progress to the quarterfinal.

In the quarterfinals, James lost the first ride to Argentina's Alejo Betique, before battling back to clinch the second ride. Betique had the final say in the third and decisive ride to advance to the semis.

TT's medal count:

Bronze

– Men's 4x100-metre freestyle (Zachary Anthony, Nikoli Blackman, Johann-Matthew Matamoro, Zarek Wilson)

– Men's cycling team sprint (Ryan D'Abreau, Danell James, Jelani Nedd)

– Women's cycling team sprint (Phoebe Sandy, Makaira Wallace and Kyra Williams)

– Nikoli Blackman (men's 50m freestyle)