The two types of witnesses

THE EDITOR: There are two types of witnesses, false and true. To be a true witness often takes courage in today's world. A vast majority of people will refuse to come forward or speak out, even when they know the truth, because it may make them the target of individuals and groups who relentlessly and unscrupulously would set out to destroy them.

False witnesses, on the other hand, abound. It is comforting for them to be part of a large group, surrounded by those who constantly assure them that they are in the right. The group has no boundaries of logic or morality, and no shame concerning what they choose to believe or bear witness to. They can say and do anything. All that is necessary is that it supports the group's agenda.

One of the main items on a false witness' agenda is to shout down the truth. Thus, you will find bandits selling whole communities on the fake narrative that those who testify against their nefarious deeds are snitches or "rats" and that those snitches should then get stitches.

When a witness to truth stands against a lie, he is opposed not by that lie but by a vicious and virulent group of supporters of that lie. Thus, politicians deploy their operatives and activists, their social media and other media trolls, their party faithful, and every sympathiser they can influence in the cause of debunking the truth by any means necessary.

False witnesses and those who choose to believe them often flippantly follow their crooked course because, to them, truth is not of paramount importance and they may have even convinced themselves that lying is a largely victimless crime. They are wrong.

To begin with, God admonishes us not to bear false witness, which makes it a sin against Him. When we bear false witness, there is also always a victim, sometimes many victims, certainly the country collectively, and oftentimes its institutions.

Politics, in its nastiest manifestation, incorporates the savaging of innocents as a matter of course. The precious names of citizens, from high to low, who are caught in the cross hairs of unjust politicians are dragged through the mud routinely. At the same time, falsehoods are perpetrated to protect the guilty and to pay off those who are owed favours, at the expense of our country's integrity and long-term well-being.

False witnesses stick to their guns and even double down on their lying agenda because they believe it works. It gets them what they want and they seem to be thriving, but only for a season.

God compares them, in their wickedness, to a green bay tree that spreads out itself in its time but then cannot be found anymore. They believe they have time to play themselves but instead God gave them that time to repent, which grace period will eventually be ended. All that they have accumulated for themselves would come to naught, in that they are left empty of eternal benefit.

On the other hand, those who stand for truth may suffer the slings and arrows from the wicked, but God rewards them in the way only He can. With peace that passes understanding; with good fruit that remains; with abundant life even in their old age.

Of course, everybody has to count the cost and exercise wisdom before making their choices. In fact, costs borne by witnesses to truth cannot be minimised. We owe them a great debt of gratitude.

There are even those who lose their lives in this cause. Their reward may be in another life. Their sacrifice, however, could bring us who remain a step closer to victory over our real common enemies like crime, corruption and other existential threats to crafting a better TT.

JOANNE K JOSEPH

San Fernando