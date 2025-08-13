The new Caribbean compact

Vashti Guyadeen, CEO, TT Chamber.

Vashti Guyadeen

In this edition of the TT Chamber’s column, we feature a compelling piece by chamber CEO Vashti Guyadeen, introducing Edition One of our 2025 Contact Business Magazine, themed on the CSME. This marks our first issue for 2025, building on the legacy of previous editions. Stay tuned for the full publication, coming soon.

There is a quiet but resolute shift occurring across the Caribbean. Not the kind that dominates front-page headlines or garners X storms, but one that signals something deeper – a recalibration of what it means to be "regional" in a post-pandemic world where size, scale and speed matter more than ever.

In July 2025, a new chapter was opened when four Caricom member states – Barbados, Belize, Dominica and St Vincent and the Grenadines – took the historic decision to implement full and free movement among themselves, effective October 1.

These countries are not the largest economies in the region nor the loudest voices in diplomatic circles, but their move, grounded in the long-overdue protocol on enhanced co-operation, placed action where words have long lingered.

For the first time in decades, a real-world application of full mobility, the holy grail of regionalism, is being piloted within Caricom.

This is more than symbolic. It’s a recognition that the old integration playbook is no longer sufficient.

Small states cannot afford to operate in silos or wait for region-wide consensus when the demands of globalisation, climate vulnerability and technological transformation keep accelerating.

From principles to practice

The Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME), established in 2001, was always an ambitious undertaking – a promise of a single economic space with shared opportunities for people, capital and businesses.

Yet for many, it remained aspirational, a framework of ideals occasionally bumped forward by communiqués, rarely by policy.

The recent pivot, allowing subsets of countries to move ahead through enhanced co-operation, is an important departure from the past.

It acknowledges that integration need not be hostage to the slowest mover.

This differentiated approach, inspired by similar models in the European Union, offers a pragmatic path forward – those who are ready, act.

Those who aren’t, observe, learn and prepare.

But the substance matters more than the structure. What makes this new compact consequential is what it enables.

It opens the door to actual freedom of movement, not just of skills, but of ideas and services.

It allows for mutual recognition of rights, obligations and opportunities.

If done right, it allows the region to move from a collection of segmented markets into a more seamless economic ecosystem.

Why it matters now

The pandemic laid bare the vulnerabilities of the Caribbean, from logistics and labour to healthcare and food.

It also reminded us that no single island, however prosperous, can withstand the weight of global crises alone.

In the face of mounting external shocks, inflation, geopolitical fragmentation and energy volatility, regional resilience must be earned, not assumed.

Free movement is one such tool. It is not a cure-all, but it is catalytic. It enables:

• Labour market flexibility, so that talent can move where it is needed.

• Entrepreneurial scaling, by allowing businesses to operate more efficiently across borders.

• Diaspora re-engagement, offering Caribbean nationals abroad a broader return horizon.

• Demographic balance, especially in countries with ageing populations or declining birth rates.

Beyond economics, it signals a recalibration of identity – where being Caribbean is not just about shared festivals and food, but shared futures.

The sovereignty question

Of course, integration of this depth invariably triggers questions about sovereignty. And rightly so.

For countries that fought hard for independence, regional integration may appear, to some, as an erosion of self-determination.

But sovereignty, in today’s geopolitical landscape, is a layered concept.

It is no longer only about flags and borders, it is about agency, relevance and leverage.

The CSME, at its core, is not a transfer of sovereignty; it is a pooling of risk and opportunity.

It is a collective insurance policy against a world that increasingly favours scale.

It is the scaffolding for shared prosperity in a region where fragmentation is the greater threat.

Countries will still set their own budgets, elect their own leaders and design their own education policies.

But they will do so within a wider framework that allows for cross-border enterprise, collaborative problem-solving and collective resilience.

The private sector’s inflection point

What is perhaps most notable and refreshing in this new moment of integration is that the private sector is not on the sidelines.

For too long, regionalism was the realm of officials, diplomats and intergovernmental panels. But today, business leaders are not only supporting integration, they are shaping it.

From agriculture to animation, tech hubs to tourism clusters, there is an emerging cohort of Caribbean entrepreneurs and CEOs who view the CSME not as an abstract treaty but as a necessary infrastructure for growth.

They have recognised that intra-regional trade, while often celebrated, still faces too many friction points – differing standards, slow customs clearance and duplicative paperwork. And they have called for what matters most – predictability, scale and access.

Full free movement, properly implemented, addresses all three. Moreover, it answers a quiet but growing anxiety among Caribbean business owners – talent is increasingly looking outward. A borderless Caricom – in function, not just form – offers a regional runway for talent retention and reinvestment.

A region in quiet transition

To be clear, this is not the first attempt at reinvigorating the CSME. Nor will it be the last. The road to integration is long, uneven and often politically inconvenient.

Implementation lags, national interests flare, and public sentiment can be cautious.

But something feels different this time. Over the past six months, TT Chamber has hosted more than five events focused on the CSME, and all were oversubscribed.

Perhaps it is the decision to act rather than wait. Perhaps it is the realism that inaction has a cost. Or perhaps it is the recognition, across both the public and private sectors, that the Caribbean is more than the sum of its borders.

There is still much to be done. Legislative alignments, public sensitisation, digital platforms to enable mobility and fiscal protocols.

But for once, there is a pathway, and it is being walked.

In the end, integration is not about erasing identities or homogenising cultures.

It is about unlocking the potential that has always existed in proximity but never been fully accessed.

It is about choosing alignment over isolation, design over drift, compact over caution.

So, as 2025 unfolds, perhaps what the Caribbean needs most is not another slogan, not another summit, not another timeline.

What it needs has already begun – a quiet compact, shaped by resolve and relevance, to build a region that moves – finally as one.

Did you know?

• 70 per cent of intra-regional trade is informal, driven by mobile service providers and small-scale entrepreneurs.

• There are now 13 skill categories eligible for movement under the CSME, including the most recent – aviation personnel.

• The Caribbean has one of the most culturally diverse regional blocs globally, yet some of the lowest intra-regional trade volumes.

Private sector priorities under the new CSME

1. Harmonised standards and trade facilitation

• Eliminate non-tariff barriers across Caricom.

• Harmonise sanitary and phytosanitary rules to enable agri-food trade.

• Digitise and unify customs processes.

Goal: Predictability, speed and lower cost of doing business

2. Seamless access to talent

• Operationalise full free movement of people.

• Expand and enforce recognition of regional qualifications.

• Enable rapid deployment of workers across member states.

Goal: Labour market flexibility, especially for MSMEs and project-based industries.

3. Mutual recognition of business entities

• Fast-track recognition of company registration, tax IDs and business licences across borders.

• Enable cross-border financing and access to public procurement.

Goal: Regional scalability for firms of all sizes.

4. Cross-border infrastructure and logistics

• Support regional shipping and transport systems (especially maritime and aviation).

• Invest in logistics hubs and agro-processing zones.

Goal: Strengthen value chains and reduce reliance on imports.

5. Public-private co-governance

• Institutionalise regional advisory councils with private sector participation.

• Ensure implementation frameworks are inclusive, transparent and data-driven.

Goal: Shared responsibility for execution and results.