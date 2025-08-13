THA to spend $20m to repair more Tobago schools, same budget as last year but for less schools

Scarborough Secondary students in Tobago return to classes in 2023 - File photo

A budget of $20 million has been allocated to repair schools in Tobago this year. It is the same amount as the allocation for 2024. However, the money has to cover more contracts for repairs, 45 compared to 37 last year.

THA Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett disclosed this to Newsday on August 12, when contacted for a response to Minority Leader Kelvon Morris' call for an update on what was happening with Tobago's school-repair programme.

Hackett said the School Repair Programme 2025 is progressing steadily under the management of Eco-Industrial Development Company of Tobago (E-IDCOT), with a budget of $20 million covering 45 packages across 30 schools.

“Of the 45 packages, 24 have already commenced. These 24 were identified as requiring a longer execution period due to the complexity of the works involved. The remaining 21 packages are simpler in scope and are scheduled to begin by the end of this week. All works are expected to be completed before the reopening of schools on September 8, 2025,” she told Newsday.

Hackett said while there are many other long-standing repair needs across this education district, the division was guided by the principle of prioritisation.

“Not every issue could be addressed within this year’s budget, and resources were therefore focused on the most urgent works, those that directly affect health, safety, and the uninterrupted delivery of education.”

This, she said includes structural reinforcements, roof repairs, electrical upgrades, plumbing improvements, and other critical interventions.

During a news briefing at his Scarborough office on August 12, Morris said based on his information, to date there has been no award of contracts for the programme.

“Perhaps, if it has been done, that would have meant that it would have been done in secret. At least the information based on my enquiries is that no school-repairs have been started at our schools across from Tobago. Therefore, if you do the math, and you do the math and you do the analysis, it will mean that we’re three to four weeks away from the school term, and at this point in time our schools are yet to be attended to when it comes to the repairs that are required.”

He said usually by this time, the division would have already informed the public about the budget that would have already been given.

He is calling on Hackett to make the information public.

“What is the budget for the school-repair programme, what is the scope of works of the repairs to be done at each individual school? List the names of the schools that are to be repaired and also to outline the successful contractors. We are calling for full transparency and immediate disclosure in this matter because it would be a travesty if despite having an extended period to prepare, we face the perennial problem of schools not opening on time.”

In 2024, in a response to a question posed by the Morris at the plenary sitting, Hackett, said that $20 million was spent on school repairs in preparation for the 2024-2025 school term.

Then, Hackett disclosed that 37 contractual packages were given out, engaging 30 Tobago companies.

TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Tobago officer Bradon Roberts also said that he is yet to see or hear anything regarding school repairs. Roberts said schools across the island are definitely in need of repairs, noting that TTUTA submitted a list since in April.

­– with reporting by Kinnesha George-Harry