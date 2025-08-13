Speak out against genocide in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Photo via AP -

THE EDITOR: I write with immense disgust and profound sadness at the current situation continuing in Gaza under Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The international definition of genocide is clear: the deliberate destruction of a people. While the scale and context may differ from past atrocities, the suffering inflicted on the Palestinian population is undeniable.

There is a deep and tragic irony here. The Jewish people suffered immensely under Adolf Hitler’s genocidal regime, and the world rightfully mourns that history. Yet today, under Netanyahu’s actions – driven largely by internal political survival – we see a people in Gaza facing destruction, displacement and starvation on an alarming scale.

It is worth noting the historical irony as well – that “Jews enjoyed protection, especially during the reign of the sultans al-Ashraf Qāytbāy (d. 1496) and Qānṣuwa al-Ghawrī (d. 1516),” according to historian Eliyahu Ashtor’s research.

Yet here we are today witnessing Netanyahu’s persecution of the people of Gaza and his overt and obvious mendacity in the face of international criticism.

The International Criminal Court took the unprecedented step of issuing arrest warrants (November 2024) for Netanyahu and other officials over alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Despite these charges, based on credible evidence and international law, the US continues to reject the ICC’s authority and shield Netanyahu from accountability, even while countries like France, Canada, and the UK call for a two-state solution and immediate ceasefire.

The world once said “never again,” but we must ensure that applies to all peoples, regardless of their origin or the scale of suffering.

It is high time for the international community, including TT, to raise our collective voices to hold these errant leaders accountable and put an end to this egregious tragedy.

FAZIR KHAN

St Augustine