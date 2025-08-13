Scrap-iron dealers write top cop

Allan Ferguson -

President of the TT Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) Allan Ferguson has written to the Commissioner of Police (CoP) requesting a meeting to discuss “important matters” in the industry.

The letter, dated August 12, was addressed to CoP Allister Guevarro and signed by Ferguson.

The letter states, “We have received information from reliable sources that copper materials, which as you may know is still export banned, is currently being exported illegally from TT. We also want to discuss the issue of theft that continues to plague the industry.”

Three years ago, the then government shut down the industry, citing rampant theft nationwide, especially of copper.

“We would like to remind your esteemed office that the TTPS (TT Police Service) has, according to the Scrap Metal Act 2022, Section 25, the authority to enter into any scrap yard to inspect their material stock and verify compliance to said act,” the letter added.

“We highly believe that these inspections will go a long way in deterring the high incidence of theft. We look forward to your favourable response and we thank you for your kindness.”

Earlier in the day, the association held a press conference in Chaguanas, where members said they were suffering because of the closure.

They referred to the job as “the poor-man’s hustle.”

Ferguson said it was not necessary to shut down the industry as many members lost a lot of money.

He added that despite meetings with several senior officials from the previous administration on the way forward, the industry remained closed.