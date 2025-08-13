Scotiabank Foundation, Families in Action prepare young adults for the future

Marlon Bowlah, manager, financial and regulatory reporting, Scotiabank interacts with participants at the Adulting 101 workshop. -

For the past 14 years, the Scotiabank Foundation has partnered with Families in Action to deliver impactful youth development initiatives. This year’s flagship programme, Adulting 101, is designed to equip young people with the skills they need to successfully navigate the transition into the workforce or continue their academic journey.

A media release said, two cohorts – one in the North and one in the South – are each participating in an intensive two-week programme. A total of 60 young adults, ages 15-19, are engaging in interactive workshops covering a wide range of practical topics, including positive transitioning & self-awareness, entrepreneurship, communication skills, financial management, social media etiquette, and resume writing & interview preparation.

Rajanne Andrew, project lead-youth education at Families in Action said, “We saw the gap, the need for something practical, consistent, and supportive to help young people transition into adulthood with more confidence and a clearer sense of direction. From the very beginning, we’ve been able to partner with the Scotiabank Foundation to bring this vision to life. They have helped it to grow from its original design into what it is today, an initiative that now offers not only life skills training, but also internship placements and mentorship opportunities for participants.”

Scotiabank’s involvement goes beyond sponsorship. This year, in addition to leading the financial literacy session, the bank introduced a new module on emotional intelligence – ensuring participants develop both practical and interpersonal skills to thrive in adult life, the release said.

Javan, a 17-year-old participant in the 2025 Adulting 101 programme said, “Being in this programme has been such a blessing so far. For the banking/budgeting session- everything that was taught in that session I will use as an advantage in my life, as I’m turning into an adult. The emotional intelligence session was enjoyable and relatable. What they covered are things I actually go through like struggling with effective communication, not being able to build connections with others, and not knowing how to handle emotions.”

Another 17-year-old participant, Carissa indicated, “I would highly recommend the Adulting 101 programme. It gave me the chance to self-reflect, build new friendships and get an introduction to the world of work and personal financing. My most memorable experience has been the interview etiquette and mock interview session pushed me out of my comfort zone and challenged me to think of on-the spot responses as well as how I could improve my mannerisms and give me a general idea of what to expect when applying for a job.”

Gayle Pazos, senior vice president and managing director, Scotiabank TT underscored the bank’s commitment to young people. “We are proud to help develop capable, confident, and contributing members of society. Programmes like Adulting 101 provide opportunities for young people to gain essential life skills, foster meaningful relationships, and achieve better social, emotional, educational, and employment outcomes.”