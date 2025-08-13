Revisiting our Caribbean identity: Embracing our roots, reclaiming our power

Black Stalin - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

DR SEEMA KADIR

A LARGE part of our Caribbean identity – our social structures, cultural practices, and power dynamics – has been shaped by the harsh legacies of colonialism and slavery. These historical injustices undoubtedly left deep scars, but also gave rise to something powerful: a resilient, vibrant, and diverse Caribbean spirit. African Emancipation Day is more than a public holiday. It is an opportunity to reflect and to reconnect with the strength and richness of our African heritage, and to celebrate how far we have come.

Walking through the Emancipation Village was a profound experience. The atmosphere was vibrant – filled with the rhythm of drums, the lingering scent of well-seasoned food, the bold colours of traditional African garb, and the voices of elders and youth alike, all celebrating the triumph of freedom. There was laughter, singing, drumming, and dancing in the air – a living embodiment of resistance and cultural preservation. My only regret was not visiting sooner.

The Emancipation Village was more than an event; it was a revelation. It reminded me that despite the unimaginable cruelty endured by our African forefathers, they managed to preserve essential parts of their identity – food, music, language, and religion. These elements survived the Middle Passage, the plantation, and have now become embedded in Caribbean life. The vibrancy of our music, the richness of our cuisine, the soul of our spirituality – all owe their roots to those who refused to be broken.

Prominent figures like Walter Rodney, Marcus Garvey, and Black Stalin were not merely leaders and artists – they were freedom fighters. Through scholarship, music, and grassroots movements they revived and reasserted the dignity of African identity in a world that had tried to erase it. Their legacy continues to remind us that to know who we are, we must first know where we come from.

Roots and culture matter. They give us a sense of belonging, a source of pride, and a foundation to build upon. When we teach our children about the depth and glory of African civilisation, about the empires of Mali and Ghana, about the philosophies and art, and achievements of our ancestors – we show them that their story did not begin with chains, but rather with greatness. If people of African descent truly understood how rich their heritage is, they might see themselves not as broken remnants of a tragic past, but as heirs of a powerful legacy.

We must embrace our diversity, for our Caribbean identity is complex – a mix of African, Indian, European, Indigenous, and Asian influences – each bringing its own strength and beauty. But the African thread runs deeply through our social fabric. Recognising this honours our ancestors while reminding us that we are a resilient people who can face modern-day challenges.

Revisiting our Caribbean identity is not about nostalgia. It is about awakening. It is about realising that we carry within us the courage and creativity of those who fought for freedom. Let African Emancipation Day be a reminder – not just of what our forefathers survived, but of who we are as a Caribbean people.

We need to awaken the spirits of the storytellers of the past, take the talking drums to the depressed villages and communities across our country; and pass down to the next generation a deep love for the culture that has made us who we are. We must be proud of our Caribbean identity for it is not just history; it is a living, breathing testament to the unbreakable human spirit.