Reports of cyberattack on Venture Credit Union

THERE are growing reports of a cyberattack on Venture Credit Union.

The credit union has branches in Couva and San Fernando.

FalonFeed.io X’s account reported the attack on August 12 and said the financial institution had fallen victim to the Qilin ransomware.

It added that the report was made on August 12.

A brief write up about the attack on FalconFeed made several statements about the financial status of the company.

It also accused the company of corporate misbehaviour.

“That is why hundreds of personal documents of Venture Credit Union clients have been made publicly available,” it said.

Newsday contacted the company on August 13 for verification and is expected to receive a response from them later on.

It was noted on the company’s social media feeds a message was posted saying that Venture Visa Debit Card Services were currently unavailable due to a service interruption at its service providers. It added that it was actively monitoring the situation and would provide updates as it became available.

FalconFeed also shared the news of the 2023 cyber attack on Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago’s (TSTT).

It is also believed that Qilin was responsible for a 2024 attack on the UK’s King’s College Hospital. It is also believed that the group behind Qilin operates out of Russia.