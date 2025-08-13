Remove fence at Eddie Hart Savannah

The old Eddie Hart pavilion in Tacarigua. - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I write concerning the proposed reconstruction of the pavilion at the Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua.

While there were plans to replace the old with a new, the rush to demolish took place at a time when there was a rash of sod-turnings taking place all over the country by the previous government.

A fence of galvanised sheets was erected to block off the area where construction was to take place. This fence blocked off part of the grassy area to the eastern side which was used by young people for their athletic training. It also blocked off part of the walking path to the western side, used by hundreds on a daily basis.

The reality is that with the change of government priorities have also changed. It stands to reason, then, that the reconstruction may be pushed years down the line.

It is with all this in mind that I ask, on behalf of the users of the savannah, that the galvanised fence be removed and the grounds be restored until such time that rebuilding can take place.

It would be great as well if it can be done before Independence Day as the Eddie Hart Savannah has become one of the largest areas in the East where celebrations, including fireworks, take place.

GEORGE MCPHERSON

via e-mail