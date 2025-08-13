Police nab 21 in Southern Division

- File photo

Police arrested 21 people in the Southern Division and issued 65 fixed penalty notices during state of emergency exercises on August 12.

A police release said the operation titled Summer Slam was conducted between 4 am and 1 pm on Tuesday.

During the exercises, two roadblocks were carried out and a total of

six houses were searched in relation to firearm, robbery and narcotics offences in the division.

It said three suspects of La Romaine were arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition after a revolver and three rounds of ammunition were found and seized.

Three other suspects were held for possession of cannabis. The other 15 suspects were held for various offences, which included motor vehicle larceny, malicious wounding, attempted murder, sexual touching and for outstanding warrants.

The operation was co-ordinated by DCP Junior Benjamin, ACP Wayne Mystar, Snr Supt Curt Simon and supervised by Supt Jaikaran, ASP Ramsaran, ASP Ramlogan, ASP Morales, Insp Maharaj and Insp Wilkinson. It included officers of the National Operations Task Force, the Guard and Emergency Branch, the Canine Branch, licensing officers and the Southern Division.

Meanwhile, in the Western Division, Task Force officers conducted

an exercise in the St James district between 8 pm and 10 pm. During the exercise, officers went to the corner of Community Lane and Belle Vue Road, where they arrested a 21-year-old suspect who was found with a pistol loaded with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition.

The exercise was sanctioned by Snr Supt Williams, Supt Gyan and led by Sgt Dominique. Investigations are ongoing into all of the matters.