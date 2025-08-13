PM warns government members: 'Do not get caught up in glory of office'

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar leaves the Caroni lease distribution ceremony at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando on August 12. - Photo by Innis Francis

The Prime Minister has opted not to disclose the names of government members she has warned about corruption.

When asked to name the individuals she had cautioned, Kamla Persad-Bissessar declined, saying, "I have given a warning and they must be guided."

She spoke to reporters after a lease distribution ceremony for former Caroni (1975) Ltd workers at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando on August 12.

She added, "I do not want people to get caught up in the glory of office."

She said she wants them to remember why they were put there.

Persad-Bissessar acknowledged past missteps, referencing the previous term of her administration.

"Mistakes were made in the first incarnation," she said. "I do not want these new guys to end up anywhere there."

Her comments followed stern remarks made at the United National Congress (UNC) Monday Night Forum in Couva on August 11, when she initially warned party members to steer clear of corruption.

In that address, she threatened disciplinary action, including dismissals, and went as far as to say she would "burst their heads" if necessary.

Reflecting on the government's performance since taking office, she said, "I think we have done very well, but there is so much more left. We are off to a good start."

Commenting on the state of emergency, she admitted there was room for improvement, saying things could be better and that her administration has done "fairly well."

Reiterating points made at the previous night's Couva meeting, she reported a reduction in murders.

"The murder rate was down to 34 per cent," she said.

She hopes for continued progress, saying that while numbers are trending downwards, she would like to see none at all.