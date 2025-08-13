PM urges youth to invest in community

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is urging TT’s youths to channel their energy and ideas into their communities as the world celebrates International Youth Day under the theme Local Youth Actions for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Beyond.

In a statement on August 12, Persad-Bissessar said, “Our youth are not only tomorrow’s leaders, they are today’s agents of change. Their creativity, innovation, and deep community roots drive sustainable development and digital transformation across our twin-island state.”

International Youth Day has been observed on August 12 since 2000.

Persad-Bissessar said, since taking office, her government has worked to protect and empower young people by raising the legal age for alcohol consumption to 21 and the legal age for gambling and marijuana to 25 years old.

“Looking ahead, our youth policies will focus on major investment in Technical and Vocational Educational Training (TVET) and digital-skills training for the sustainable, technology-driven jobs of tomorrow.”

She said there would also be expanded support for youth entrepreneurship, civic engagement and community initiatives that localise the SDGs. She said those expansions would include broader access to mentorship, financing and safe innovation spaces where young people could create, collaborate and lead.

The Prime Minister also called on civil society and the private sector to ensure the youths’ voices were heard, talents were nurtured and aspirations were realised.

“To the youth of TT, always remember that your passion lights the path to a more just, resilient and prosperous nation.

“My government believes in you, stands with you and will keep investing in your future. May God bless and protect you always. Happy International Youth Day, TT.”

PNM: Youth-development tools being dismantled

PNM youth officer Kareem Marcelle also extended greetings on the occasion.

He said as excelling young people were celebrated, close attention should be paid those who were vulnerable.

“Prof Selwyn Ryan Committee (2013) Report entitled, No Time to Quit: Engaging Youth at Risk, makes it clear that long-term, sustained investment in our young people, particularly those most at risk, is essential for reducing crime, fostering social inclusion and unlocking their potential.

“In the recent months, it is with grave concern and disappointment that as a nation we are witnessing a calculated dismantling of our youth development apparatus.

First, with the dismantling of the youth development and national service ministry and simply putting youth development on the back burner in the hands of a small division within the Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry.

He also said there had been disruptions of several Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) programmes, including the Military-led Academic Training (MiLAT), the air conditioning and refrigeration programme CRISP, the automotive servicing project DRIVE, the Alternative Learning and Life Skills Enhancement Training Programme and the National Leadership Training Programme, among others.

“As the youth officer of the PNM and the MP for Laventille West, I am calling on the government to ensure that these programmes are not only preserved but also expanded. Our nation’s vulnerable youth must have access to skills training, entrepreneurship support, recreation and cultural expression in every community across TT.

Speaking to Newsday on July 26, Tertiary Education and Skills Training Minister Prakash Persad said the government would expand and certify skills training throughout TT.

He said the training would include non-traditional areas like cosmetology and massage therapy.

"We believe that all jobs are honourable and I have said so recently to graduands at St George's College and the SPA Ltd (former School of Practical Accounting) at their graduation ceremonies.

"In fact we are going to expand the skills training offerings. These will be available to youths and the unemployed to ensure that everyone has opportunities to earn a living," he said.

Marcelle called on youths to take ownership of their future regardless of their background.

"Whether you live in the city of Port of Spain, the borough of Siparia, the island of Tobago or anywhere in between, your energy and vision matter.

“Together, we can shape a nation where no young person is left behind and every dream has a chance to become reality. To every young person across TT, keep building, keep striving and keep believing in your ability to make a difference.

“Your time is now.”