Parsan appointed Trinidad and Tobago ambassador to the UN

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers presents Dr Neil Parsan with his instrument of appointment as TT's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, New York on August 6. Photo courtesy Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs. -

Former ambassador of TT to the US and Mexico Dr Neil Parsan has been appointed ambassador and permanent representative of TT to the UN, New York.

Parsan was appointed on August 6 during a ceremony at the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry, Port of Spain, and assumed duty at the Permanent Mission of TT to the UN, New York, on August 11.

The mission aims to have TT actively advance its positions on matters of international peace and security, sustainable development, human rights and other priority areas.

Parsan previously served as executive secretary for integral development and permanent representative to the Organisation of American States (OAS).

A statement from the ministry said Parsan brought a wealth of experience in international diplomacy, global policy development and public-private partnerships.

Parsan has been awarded for his work in diplomacy, education and humanitarian efforts. He is a former veterinarian.

“The government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is confident that ambassador Parsan’s proven leadership and dedication to national service will serve to further strengthen the country’s representation at the United Nations and advance its interests on the global stage,” the statement said.