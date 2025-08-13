No callback from insurance firm

-

THE EDITOR: On May 27, the left-front of my car was severely damaged due to the indiscriminate opening of car door by the driver. I have made claims to the firm with which the offending vehicle is insured and was informed that after two weeks their client had not yet made a report.

I followed up with further inquiries and was told they would get back to me. After one month without the use of my car, I was again given a similar response. Eventually I got a call from the company requesting bills, which I submitted.

I have made several more inquiries and the response has always been that the particular employee was not around and they would get back to me. Two and a half months have now passed and I am still awaiting a callback from the insurance firm.

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity