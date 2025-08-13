Massy appoints new CFO

Ivette Zuniga -

Massy Group has announced the appointment of Ivette Zuniga as an executive director, executive vice-president and the CFO effective October 1.

A media release from Massy Group said Zuniga brings over two decades of experience in global finance, leading strategy and transformation across multinational public companies.

The group said her career spans across the manufacturing, distribution, healthcare and energy sectors.

"Ivette started her career at General Electric and has held senior finance leadership roles at Diploma PLC, Carrier Global Corporation, Trane Technologies, Johnson Controls, and NextEra Energy," the release said.

“She has led multibillion-dollar business sectors, executed complex M&A transactions, and built high-performing, cross-functional finance teams. Her expertise includes financial planning, risk management, strategic planning, ERP implementations and post-merger integration. Ivette has also played key leadership roles in creating career development programs like the finance learning and development initiative at Carrier, and the Latin America Women’s Development Network at Johnson Controls.”

Zuniga, a Nicaraguan native with a Jamaican grandfather, has a BSc degree in finance, an MBA from the Jack Welch College of Business and Technology of Sacred Heart University and a master's of accounting degree from Florida Atlantic University.

She has also completed executive education with a focus on innovation at the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Zuniga is a certified management accountant and a Six-Sigma black belt.