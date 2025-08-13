Learning beyond the classroom

From pan yards to coral reefs, and from Paria Bay to senior citizens’ homes, scouts across TT are spending their vacation gaining skills, building character and strengthening their connection to the nation.

As the July-August vacation reaches its height, scouts across TT are far from idle.

They are exploring the mud volcanoes of South Trinidad, hiking to the hidden waterfalls of the Northern Range and swimming in the cool rivers that wind through our valleys.

In Toco, they walk the sand at night under the moonlight, watching leatherback turtles emerge from the sea to nest, and assisting conservation teams in protecting both the animals and their eggs.

In Tobago, they dive beneath the waves to explore coral gardens, contributing to marine conservation efforts that safeguard these fragile ecosystems.

Others wander through art galleries, uncovering the creative heritage of our twin-island nation, while many take part in social projects such as repairing community spaces, assisting the elderly and engaging with children in need.

"This is scouting in TT – active, purposeful and rooted in the rich landscapes, cultures and communities that shape our young people into the leaders of tomorrow."

Following the announcement by the Minister of Education that the start of the school year will be delayed by one week, there has been discussion about how this time might affect students.

Within the scout movement, this extra week is not a disruption but an opportunity to deepen learning beyond textbooks – learning drawn from forests, beaches, cultural spaces and people.

Learning through culture

This year, some scouts have taken part in the President’s Pan Camp, celebrating the steelpan as our national instrument.

They have learned to play, explored its history and construction, and experienced the discipline and teamwork of performing together.

In the panyard, they have developed patience, listening and precision – skills that translate into both academic performance and personal growth.

The founder of the Scout Movement, Lord Baden-Powell, once said: "We try to teach (young people) to act and think and work for themselves, to be individuals, to make them good citizens."

That philosophy is evident in every corner of the country.

In Mayaro, scouts repairing fishing nets alongside local fishermen are learning patience, craftsmanship and respect for tradition.

In San Fernando, youth engaged in sailing exercises are building teamwork, navigation skills and an understanding of the sea.

In Tobago, diving expeditions to coral reefs are paired with guided beach clean-ups, removing litter, improving access paths and learning from conservation educators why clean, unconsolidated sand is vital for nesting turtles.

A positive alternative

In a society facing the pressures of crime, economic strain and social fragmentation, scouting offers a vital alternative.

It draws young people away from the dangers of idleness and the lure of negative influences by providing structured, purposeful activity.

It replaces conflict with the rhythm of the drumline, the call of the steelpan and the quiet discipline of preparing for a flag-raising at dawn.

This spirit will be on full display during the forthcoming Independence Day parades, where scouts will march and play music with adult contingents and uniformed bands.

In those moments, with music swelling, flags flying and citizens lining the streets, they will feel part of something greater than themselves, learning the meaning of unity, public service and national pride.

A classroom without walls

Even the simple act of gazing through a telescope on a warm Caribbean night reflects scouting’s educational depth.

It awakens curiosity, encouraging interest in astronomy and the sciences.

It instils perspective and humility, reminding youth that our islands are part of a vast and interconnected world.

It fosters focus and patience, skills equally valuable in solving a mathematics problem or mastering a musical arrangement.

Beyond the sciences, scouting celebrates creativity in distinctly Caribbean ways.

Cooking pelau or oil down at camp teaches mathematics, chemistry and the joy of cultural tradition.

Sketching the curve of Maracas Bay, photographing the reef in Speyside or learning to play a steelpan arrangement all broaden a young person’s capacity to observe, interpret and appreciate the world around them.

Learning by doing

This approach integrates what is learned in the classroom with real-world application.

Physics comes alive in mastering a sail, biology in observing coastal ecosystems and art theory in creating original works.

Oral history is preserved through conversations with elders in senior citizens’ homes, passing on traditions and stories that no textbook could capture.

The scout method, which is learning by doing and learning by leading, thrives in this environment.

The young person who organises a river lime that leads to a cleanup of Caura exercises leadership, environmental ethics and logistical planning.

The patrol leader guiding younger scouts on a coastal trek in Blanchisseuse practises empathy, clear communication and safety awareness.

In the tent, on the trail, in the panyard, by the fire or at the eyepiece of a telescope, young people are being prepared not only for academic achievement but for life.

This additional week before the school year begins is not a gap in education but an extension of it into the vibrant classroom of the Caribbean itself.

As September approaches, it is worth recognising that in this season of camps, creativity and service.

Scouting in TT is not a pause in learning. It is education in its most alive, relevant and distinctly Caribbean form.

