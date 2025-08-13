Kraken wants to hit Tobago first in Great Race

Kraken powers to victory in the 60 mph category at the TTPBA regatta at Caster's Cove, Chaguaramas, March 16. - Ryan Daniel

Veteran powerboat driver Gary Johnson is aiming to cap off a flawless 2025 campaign with Kraken this weekend when he and throttleman Jack Gomes compete for the first time in the 60 mph class in the annual TT Great Race.

Victory in their category is not the only goal for the Kraken crew – they want to be the first boat to reach Tobago.

Johnson and his crew have already dominated this year’s local regatta circuit, winning all five events in the 60mph category and clinching the High Point Championship — their second straight title after topping the Spec class standings in 2024.

Now, their sights are set on adding Great Race glory to the list.

“I’ve raced probably every class over the last 35 years,” Johnson said. “In Spec class, everyone uses the same boat, engine, and weight, so it all came down to skill. We won it three years in a row. After that, we wanted more competition, so we stepped up to 60mph.”

The 60mph class has proven to be more competitive, with as many as 12 boats on the water. Kraken’s first season in the division began with significant upgrades — a new hull setup for higher speeds and, most notably, a brand-new Mercury 300R engine, the first of its kind to be brought to Trinidad.

“The bigger engine is heavier, so we had to beef up the boat’s structure, hydraulics and steering system to handle the extra torque,” Johnson added. “Our crew chief, Nick Evynleigh Gomes, made sure everything was right. He’s been with me since I won the Great Race with Heatwave back in 2010.”

Johnson, who also won the Spec class at the Great Race in 2022 and 2023, says this year’s challenge is about more than just a class win — he wants to be the first boat to reach Tobago.

“There’s no trophy for it because of the staggered start, but there’s always pride in getting to Tobago first. We’ve come in second before. There’s one boat, Limitless, that’s dominated that run in the past, but if they’re not in the mix this year, we’ve got a real shot.”

For Johnson, success in the Great Race will be the final piece of a perfect season in the 60mph.

“We’ve won every regatta; we’ve won the High Point Championship;, and now the only thing left is to win the Great Race in our class. Expectations are high, and we’re ready.”

The 57th edition of the annual Tobago Great Race speeds off on August 16, and will see more than 30 boats across multiple speed classes tackling the 90-mile route from the Gulf of Paria, through the North Coast, and across the open waters to Scarborough, Tobago.

If Kraken’s form holds, Johnson and Gomes could end the season with a clean sweep, and a powerful first statement in their new class.